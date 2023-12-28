🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township have identified the woman who allegedly abandoned a puppy German Shepherd by bounding the pooch with a zip tie to a bicycle rack outside the Walmart Supercenter Wednesday night.

According to a report on the police department’s Facebook page:

A patron told police they heard a dog crying as they were entering the Flaming Crab restaurant at about 7:40 p.m. The patron believed the dog was inside a vehicle at the time.

Once finished eating, the patron exited the restaurant at 8:30 p.m. and heard the dog crying. The patron walked to the side of Walmart where a small German Shepherd, about three to five months old, was zip tied to a bicycle rack.

Police said the dog was wet from rain and shivering.

The patron remained with the dog until a woman approached saying, “I don’t want that dog anymore. You can have it,” police reported.

Police released pictures of the woman in an effort to identify the woman who allegedly zip tied the dog.

Approximately 30 minutes after the post was uploaded, police said they identified the woman, whose name has not been released.

Police said the patron who found the dog was willing to foster it for the time being.