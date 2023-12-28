🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Hazleton man caught by the Hazleton City Police Department with a cache of illegal drugs was sentenced to state prison despite an effort to withdraw his guilty plea Thursday.

Anthony Charles Gutierrez, 49, last known address as West Magnolia Street, was arrested after the Hazleton police narcotic detectives conducted surveillance of a known motel used to traffic and use illicit drugs on Nov. 4, 2021, according to court records.

Gutierrez was observed carrying a shopping bag and enter a vehicle driven by a woman, court records say.

Surveillance narcotic detectives watched the woman parked outside a fast food restaurant that Gutierrez entered with the shopping bag. After 30 minutes of being in the restaurant, Gutierrez left with the woman.

After several traffic violations, patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on West 23rd Street near North Locust Street.

Police said after Gutierrez exited the vehicle, a shopping bag was observed on the passenger side floor where he was seated.

Inside the bag, court records say, police found 526 fentanyl packets, 17 grams of methamphetamine, a bag of crack cocaine and a digital scale. Gutierrez was found with $1,396 cash in his pocket, court records say.

Gutierrez pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough on May 15.

An effort by Gutierrez’s attorney, Melissa Ann Sulima, to withdraw the guilty plea was denied by Vough at the request of Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino.

Vough sentenced Gutierrez to five-to-10 years in state prison.

Gutierrez was awarded 785 days of pre-sentencing credit for time served at the county correctional facility.