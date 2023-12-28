🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Hunlock Township man who wanted to be the “daddy” to a 15-year-old girl he solicited online for sex was sentenced in Luzerne County Court Thursday.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Eric Todd Marsh, 46, of Niemchik Road, to one-to-two years at the county correctional facility on charges of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact and criminal use of communication facility.

The sentence also incorporates a separate drunken driving plea, which is Marsh’s third driving under the influence conviction within the last 10 years.

Kingston police charged Marsh in January 2023, after receiving information from a cooperating witness that Marsh solicited sex from a 15-year-old girl.

The cooperating witness is not named in court records but is Musa Harris, the self-proclaimed Luzerne County Predator Catcher.

Court records say Marsh contacted who he believed was a 15-year-old girl on Aug. 22, 2022. Content of the online communications are sexual with Marsh wanting to be the girl’s “daddy,” court records say.

Marsh further sent the girl a self-lewd video of himself, according to court records.

Harris confronted Marsh at a location in Kingston when Marsh believed he was meeting the girl.

In the drunken driving case, the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre encountered Marsh’s 2008 Ford partially blocking the southbound lane of state Route 11 in Plymouth on July 31, 2022, according to court records.

Marsh claimed he had too much to drink at a friend’s house in Exeter and fell asleep while driving home, court records say.

Court records say Marsh had a blood alcohol content of .124 percent.

Marsh plead guilty to the unlawful contact and drunken driving offense on Sept. 15.

Marsh is required to registered his address as a sex offender for 25 years under the state’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.