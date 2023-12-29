🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s Election Bureau posted a list Thursday of all Nov. 7 general election write-in winners and whether they have accepted or declined the seats.

County Election Director Eryn Harvey urged municipal officials to review the list to determine if there are any vacancies that must be filled by their governing bodies.

The bureau sent letters to all write-in winners asking them to accept or decline by Dec. 21. Those accepting were instructed to submit required paperwork.

The list of responses is posted under the election bureau section at luzernecounty.org.

Nine candidates accepted, according to the posting:

• Black Creek Township auditor, 6-year term, Rick Davis

• Conyngham borough auditor, 2-year term, Mckenna Turnbach

• Courtdale borough council, 2-year term, Joseph Biniek Jr.

• Exeter Township auditor, 6-year term, Debra Martin

• Hollenback Township auditor, 6-year term, Penny Smith

• Hughestown borough council, 4-year term, Alex Roper

• Jeddo borough mayor, 4-year term, Jesse Ziegler

• Jeddo borough council, 2-year term, George Williams

• Shickshinny borough council, 4-year term, Barry Joe Noss

Thirteen write-in winners declined, while another 15 winners did not respond by the deadline, the posting shows.

With the exception of Dennison Township tax collector, the remaining seats in this category were for municipal auditor.

This means auditor seats are vacant in the following municipalities, with the term lengths noted:

• Buck Township, 2-year, 4-year and 6-year

• Conyngham borough, 6-year

• Dallas Township, 4-year

• Dennison Township, 2-year, 4-year and 6-year

• Dorrance Township, 4-year and 6-year

• Fairmount Township, 6-year

• Hughestown, 6-year

• Hunlock Township, 2-year, 4-year and 6-year

• Huntington Township, 2-year, 4-year and 6-year

• Lake Township, 2-year, 4-year and 6-year

• Nescopeck Township, 6-year, 4-year and 2-year

• Union Township, 2-year and 4-year

• Wright Township, 6-year

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.