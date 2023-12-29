🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Magisterial District Judges installation ceremony was held at the Luzerne County Courthouse on Friday. Two newly elected district judges and eight re-elected district judges took the oath of office. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

Kyle Halesey was sworn-in by his father, District Judge Joseph Halesey who is retiring, as magisterial district judge of 11-2-03 based in Hanover Township. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Two newly elected district judges took their oaths of office during an installation ceremony at the Luzerne County Courthouse on Friday.

Carol Davenport was sworn-in by Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tina Polachek Gartley while retiring District Judge Joseph Halesey had the honor to swear-in his successor, his son, Kyle Halesey.

The ceremony was held in President Judge Michael T. Vough’s courtroom in view of a large gathering of friends and family.

Incumbent district judges, Donald Whittaker, of Nanticoke; Daniel O’Donnell, of Butler Township; David A. Barilla, of Forty Fort; James M. Dixon, of Hazle Township; Brian J. Tupper, of Kingston Township; and Ferris P. Webby, of Wright Township, were also re-sworn taking their oaths by Vough.

Incumbent district judges Rick J. Cronauer, of Wilkes-Barre, and James J. Haggerty, of Edwardsville, were sworn-in Thursday.

Vough asked those in attendance to keep Haggerty in their prayers as he battles cancer at a hospital in Buffalo, N.Y.

Davenport, whose magisterial district 11-3-01 based in Shickshinny, was unopposed in the General Election earning 3,725 votes, after narrowly defeating the incumbent, Matthew C. Christopher, in the Primary Election.

Halesey was unopposed in the Primary and General elections to succeed his father, who officially retires Friday after serving as district judge of 11-2-03 based in Hanover Township for 31 years.

Effective Jan. 1, 2024, the salary for magisterial district judges is $109,973, an increase from $106,254 in 2023. Magisterial district judges are elected to six year terms and preside over landlord/tenant disputes, minor civil cases, traffic citations, school attendance violations, and perform criminal preliminary arraignments and preside over criminal preliminary hearings.

The Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association hosted a gathering with refreshments in the law library following the installation ceremony.