🔊 Listen to this

Anthony G. Ross was sworn-in as Luzerne County First Assistant District Attorney on Tuesday. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — It may be a new year but the same top personnel remains the same within the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office.

During a brief swearing-in ceremony held inside the newly constructed Courtroom Nine at the courthouse, Samuel Sanguedolce re-took his oath as district attorney only this time for the four-year term. His wife, Lisa, held the Bible as Sanguedolce was given the oath by Luzerne County Judge Stefanie Salavantis.

Salavantis also gave the oaths of office to Anthony G. Ross as first assistant district attorney, Daniel E. Zola as deputy district attorney and Chester F. Dudick Jr. as chief deputy district attorney.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by family, friends and law enforcement officials from several municipalities, Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

Sanguedolce was elevated to district attorney in March 2021, when Salavantis resigned to campaign for a seat on the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas.

In a special election the same year, Sanguedolce won a two-year stint and campaign in the 2023 election for the four-year seat. Sanguedolce was unopposed in the 2023 election.

Sanguedolce thanked those in attendance and said he hopes 2024 is a peaceful year.