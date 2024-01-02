🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A story in a Florida newspaper states that family members of the three victims killed in a crash in 2022 caused by a reportedly drunk driver traveling in the wrong direction on State Road 44, have filed lawsuits against the club that provided the alcohol, the driver of the vehicle, and its owner.

According to the story in the Daytona Beach News-Journal, the three wrongful death claims were filed on behalf of Alexandra Dulin, 21, originally from Indianapolis, Kyle Moser, 25, of Daytona Beach, and Ava Fellerman, 20, who moved to Florida from Wilkes-Barre.

The story states that the crash made international news due to the notoriety of Dulin — also known as Ali Spice — who was a well-known TikTok social media influencer.

According to the News-Journal story, Thomas Petry, 54, of Orange City, who was driving the wrong way, witnesses say, and Devin Perkins, 23, of New Smyrna Beach, the driver of the car that was struck head-on, have been charged with vehicular homicide.

In April 2023, the Times Leader reported that Ava Fellerman, 20, daughter of attorney Greg Fellerman, was one of three people killed when two vehicles collided head-on on State (Florida) Road 44 near DeLand on Dec. 11, 2022.

Ava Fellerman was a graduate of Elmer L. Meyers High School, class of 2020, and moved to Treasure Island, Fla., where she was attending the University of South Florida, St. Petersburg.

According to the Florida State Attorney’s Office, Thomas Petry, 54, of Orange County, Fla., was operating a Toyota Tacoma against oncoming traffic when he crashed head-on with an Infiniti Q50, driven by Devin Perkins, 22, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

The Florida State Attorney’s Office stated Perkins was traveling at approximately 100 mph at the time of the crash.

Following the crash, Petry abandoned his wrecked Toyota and fled on foot.

Petry was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide, four counts of leaving the scene of an accident and a single count of reckless driving.

Perkins was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and a single count of reckless driving.

According to the New-Journal story, the lawsuits are seeking “wrongful death damages” from all of the defendants, saying each contributed to the deaths of those involved in the wreck through their actions or lack of action.

The lawsuits said the families have endured “mental pain and suffering,” and faced expenses such as medical and funeral costs. Each suit asks for damages “in excess of $50,000,” the News-Journal reported.

