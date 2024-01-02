🔊 Listen to this

TRUCKSVILLE— Dorene Schmid Goryeb, of Trucksville, passed away unexpectedly in the presence of her loving family on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. She was the widow of Emil Anthony Goryeb, who died on May 4, 2011. The couple had been married for 57 years and shared a beautiful family. She was a longtime member of the parishes of Saint Ignatius Loyola in Kingston and Saint Therese in Shavertown.

Born Dec. 21, 1932, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Anita and James Wasley. She was a 1951 Bayside High School, Queens, N.Y., graduate and enjoyed a successful career with Trans World Airlines (TWA). In 1979, she, her husband, and children opened Jim Dandy’s Saloon and Eatery in the Mark Plaza in Edwardsville and later opened a second Clarks Summit location. Dorene was instrumental in the restaurant’s day-to-day operations and loved to quote a sign that hung in her office, “would you like to speak to the man in charge or the woman who knows what is going on?” Dorene’s warmth and hospitality spread far and wide, forging many longtime relationships during her years at Jim Dandy’s.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gregg; her brother, Michael Schmid; her sisters, Marie Gilia and Grace Knipper; and many beloved extended family members and special friends.

Affectionately known as Grammie Dorene, she was a mother figure to many and held a special place in the hearts of those fortunate to know her. Her gift to embrace people and make them feel special is a trait we aspire to emulate.

Her son, Glen, and his wife, Bridget of Dalton; daughter, Tracy Zarola and her husband, Joseph of Shavertown; grandchildren, Emily Goryeb, Gregg Goryeb, Patrick Zarola, and Adam Zarola; sister-in-law, Maureen Schmid, brother-in-law, David Gilia; other family and friends will miss her very much.

Celebration of Dorene’s Life begins Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin’s, 142 S. Washington St. in Wilkes-Barre. It continues Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Church of Our Lady of the Snows, 301 S. State St. in Clarks Summit.

Donations to The Goryeb Children’s Hospital, Saint Joseph’s Center, Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen, or your favored charity are preferred and will honor Dorene’s memory.



Tomorrow Never Comes by Norma Cornett Marek

If I knew it would be the last time that I’d see you walk out the door,

I would give you a hug and kiss and call you back for just one more.

If I knew it would be the last time, I would spare an extra minute or two,

To stop and say “I love you,” instead of assuming you know I do.

So just in case tomorrow never comes, and today is all I get,

I’d like to say how much I love you, and I hope we never will forget.

Tomorrow is not promised to anyone, young or old alike,

And today may be the last chance you get to hold your loved one tight.

So if you’re waiting for tomorrow, why not do it today?

For if tomorrow never comes, you’ll surely regret the day

That you didn’t take that extra time for a smile, a hug, or a kiss,

And you were too busy to grant someone, what turned out to be their one last wish.

So hold your loved ones close today, and whisper in their ear,

That you love them very much, and you’ll always hold them dear.

Take time to say “I’m sorry,” “Please forgive me,” “thank you” or “it’s okay”.

And if tomorrow never comes, you’ll have no regrets about today.