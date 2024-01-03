🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — A Pittston man free on bail while awaiting sentencing after admitting he stalked his ex-wife in 2022 was arrested on allegations he attempted to force his way inside her residence early Tuesday morning.

Police in Pittston charged David Nelson, 52, of West Street, with stalking the woman at her Mill Street residence, which he attempted to enter with keys and a knife just before 5 a.m., according to court records.

Nelson fled the residence when the woman called police and was later arrested.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the woman’s residence after she reported hearing noises coming from an enclosed porch.

Officers found keys that did not match the door lock and a large handle knife sticking from the door.

The woman told police she held the door shut to prevent Nelson from entering her house, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint said there has been continuous conduct by Nelson harassing his ex-wife within the last 15 months.

Court records say Nelson pled guilty to stalking when he attempted to force open a door at the woman’s house on Oct. 2, 2022. He is scheduled to be sentenced on the stalking offense from 2022 on Feb. 7 before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

For the latest incident, Nelson was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo of Plains Township on two counts of stalking and one count each of criminal attempt to commit burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night and harassment.

Nelson was jailed without bail at the county correctional facility as Spagnuolo deemed him an extreme danger to the woman.