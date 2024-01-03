🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township have obtained arrest warrants for Ashley Elizabeth Sands, 35, on animal cruelty charges related to abandoning a puppy German Shepherd she allegedly zip tied to a bicycle rack outside Walmart last week.

According to police, a patron heard a dog crying as they entered the Flaming Crab restaurant on Dec. 27.

One hour later, the patron heard the dog crying again and encountered a small German Shepherd, about three to five months old, zip-tied to a bicycle rack.

Police said the dog was wet from rain and shivering.

As the patron stayed with the dog, a woman approached saying, “I don’t want that dog anymore. You can have it,” police reported.

Police released a surveillance picture of the woman they identified as Sands, of Dallas.

An arrest warrant charges Sands with abandoning domestic animals, cruelty to animals, neglect of animals and defiant trespass. Sands is further charged on a second warrant with retail theft and defiant trespass.

Sands is described as a white female, five feet two inches tall, approximately 120 pounds, red or auburn hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Sands is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township police at 570-208-4635.