WILKES-BARRE TWP. — At special meeting on Wednesday, the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority unanimously approved making application for a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant for improvement to the parking lot outside Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Donna Cupinski, Chair of the authority board, said the authority will apply for a $1.4 million RCAP grant make safety improvements and pave the lot.

Cupinski said the authority hopes to use all or part of its Local Share Account allocation to cover the $1.4 million matching requirement for the $2.8 million project.

“We have to check to see what our LSA allocation will be and if we can use it for our required match for the project,” Cupinski said.

Cupinski also noted that consulting firm Ashburn Advisers of Lackawanna County has agreed to prepare the application and will provide the $500 application fee.

Cupinski was the only board member at the arena for the meeting. Other board members attended via phone: Dino Galella, Frank Orloski Jr., Patrick Patte, John Pickering, Lori Spencer, John Ruckno and Tom Woods.

Executive Director Steve Poremba was in attendance, as was Carrie Grantuskas, finance director.

