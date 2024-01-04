🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Nanticoke believing he was conversing online with a 15-year-old girl asking if she was into “kinky stuff” was sentenced in Luzerne County Court Thursday.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Sean D. Lewandowski, 52, of West Noble Street, to nine-to-23 months in state prison for criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor and consecutive three years probation for corruption of minors. Lewandowski pled guilty to the charges June 12.

Kingston police with information provided by a cooperating witness charged Lewandowski in October 2021, part of a sting operation of online child predators.

According to the criminal complaint:

An unnamed cooperating witness provided online chats Lewandowski had with he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

Lewandowski asked the girl if she had ever been with an older man, asked if she ever had sex, and suggested performing sexual acts, asking the girl if she was into “kinky stuff,” the complaint says.

Lewandowski also asked the girl if her parents would call police if they ever found out.

Lewandowski was confronted by the cooperating witness believing he was meeting the teenage girl.

Lewandowski is required to register his address as a sex offender for 25 years under the state’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.