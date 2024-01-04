🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man whose mother was found dead from blunt force trauma and stab wounds inside her Plymouth home in December was arraigned Thursday on domestic violence offenses.

Elliot Steed, 36, is accused of aiming a firearm at his girlfriend during an argument about infidelity inside their shared home on Mill Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Dec. 19, according to court records.

Steed’s girlfriend told police that Steed had told his mother to prepare funeral arrangements as Steed was going to kill his girlfriend and himself, court records say.

Wilkes-Barre police recovered a 9mm handgun loaded with 12 rounds from under a mattress inside the Mill Street home.

A day after the alleged threat on Mill Street, Wilkes-Barre, Steed’s mother, Ann Marie Murphy, 66, was found dead inside her Plymouth home on Gardner Street on Dec. 20.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr. Charles Siebert revealed Murphy died from multiple stab wounds and blunt head trauma, according to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Jill Matthews listed Murphy’s death as a homicide. No charges have been filed in connection with Murphy’s death.

As previously reported, sometime after Murphy was killed, Steed fled Pennsylvania in his mother’s vehicle and checked into a hospital in New Jersey under an alias, where he accused his family of trying to kill him.

Steed was later arrested as a fugitive by police in New Jersey on the warrant filed by Wilkes-Barre police on Dec. 20 charging him with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment related to the alleged gun threat inside the Mill Street house.

Wilkes-Barre District Judge Thomas Malloy arraigned Steed on the domestic violence offenses and jailed him without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, deeming him a flight risk.