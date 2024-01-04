🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Nanticoke was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on child corruption offenses Thursday.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Nicholas Jack McEwen, 40, last known address as West Green Street, to three years in the county’s restrictive program program with the first year on house arrest with electronic monitoring. McEwen was sentenced on two counts of corruption of children he pled guilty to when prosecutors withdrew two felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and four misdemeanor counts of indecent assault on Oct. 20.

Nanticoke police charged McEwen in March 2021, after two boys were questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center.

The two boys told the forensic interviewer McEwen sexually assaulted them inside his residence in December 2020, according to the criminal complaint.

— Ed Lewis