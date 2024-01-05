9 hours after Derwin resignation, board votes to limit tax hike

🔊 Listen to this

In a week that was anything but routine as a member came under fire for social media posts and resigned, the Crestwood School Board held a special meeting Thursday with a single agenda item that is generally regarded as little more than a formality: Approval of a resolution promising to keep any property tax increase for the 2024-25 fiscal year at or below the state limit known as the Act 1 index.

The district started Thursday by issuing a media release announcing the resignation of embattled board member Robert Derwin. His decision to step down only three weeks after the school board had appointed him likely drained drama from the evening meeting, which occurred without a word about Derwin or the controversy that swirled around him for several days. The board convened, read the motion, passed it, and adjourned.

A routine vote

The vote was a foregone conclusion, but it is important to note it does not mean there will be any tax increase.

Under state law, districts cannot raise taxes above the index unless they get voter approval in the spring Primary election, or the state grants the ability for any of three limited exceptions. Prior to the vote, business consultant Thomas Benz said the district would not qualify for any of the three.

Either method of exceeding the limit would require the district to approve a preliminary budget 110 days prior to the primary. When the state moved the primary from May to April, it also moved the preliminary budget deadline to January. By promising to stay within the limit, school boards can wait until the end of May to approve a preliminary budget. In all cases, a final budget must be approved by the end of June.

Created when the state legalized gambling in 2006, the Act 1 Index can and does vary from district to district and year to year. Crestwood’s index this year limits any property tax increase to 6.6%.

Derwin controversy

The meeting was held less than nine hours after the district issued a statement on the resignation of Derwin, who had been the chair of the Financial Planning Committee that officially recommended the Act 1 Index resolution.

Derwin got a seat on the board at the Dec. 14 meeting. He was to finish the term of Randy Swank, whose resignation was accepted by the board at the Dec. 7 re-organization meeting. At that time, the board asked prospective candidates to submit letters of interest by Dec. 11. Derwin was one of two people who submitted a letter. After the board voted to give him the seat, Board President John Macri noted Derwin had run for one of five available seats on the board in the November election and had come in sixth. Derwin did not attend the Dec. 15 meeting.

On Tuesday, the Wilkes-Barre chapter of the NAACP issued a statement calling for Derwin’s resignation, citing multiple posts on his Facebook page in which he called Vice-President Kamala Harris a “whore,” a “Black whore,” and a “pig.” Derwin initially stood by the posts and said he would not resign. On Wednesday he said “I regret bringing race into it,” and apologized “if I’ve offended the Black community,” but stood by the use of the word “whore,” arguing that it does not necessarily mean a sexually promiscuous person, and can mean any scandalous activity.

He also noted Wednesday that he would be unable to attend Thursday’s meeting due to a medical procedure previously scheduled, but stressed he was not avoiding the public.

Incident at Eagles game

Late Wednesday a video started circulating online that showed Derwin behaving belligerently and apparently drunk at a Philadelphia Eagles game, falling down and kicking a female while on the ground. He submitted his resignation to the district late Wednesday evening, according to solicitor Jack Dean.

In publicizing the resignation Thursday morning the district also said those who want to be considered for the again-vacant seat have until 4 p.m. Jan. 12 to submit letters of interest. Under state law, the School Board can appoint a replacement by majority vote. If the board fails to agree on a candidate within 30 days, the decision goes to a Luzerne County judge.

The local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People had planned to send representatives to Thursday’s meeting, but following news of Derwin’s resignation, opted not to. Executive Committee Assistant Secretary Daryl Lewis said via email that “since Crestwood has moved to part ways with Mr. Derwin, our presence won’t be necessary at this point.”

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish