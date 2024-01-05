Geisinger doctor says generally healthy people should consider family physician, urgent care before hospital trip

Amid a recent spike in hospitalizations brought on by a surge in respiratory illnesses, area health care professionals are encouraging people to use their better judgement in deciding whether or not to go to the emergency room.

Dr. Ronald Strony, system chair of emergency medicine at Geisinger, who practices at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley emergency department, said Thursday that the number of people infected with respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19, RSV, and the flu has risen “dramatically” in the last two weeks.

Hospitalizations and ER visits have risen too, which has stretched hospitals within the Geisinger system to capacity.

“It’s competing with our ability to provide the timely care that folks need,” said Strony.

The issue isn’t unique to Geisinger, though. According to Strony, this surge in illness can be seen happening across the state and the nation.

“Really it’s a social issue. It’s a community issue, it’s not just a hospital problem. It’s all of our problems. So, we’re looking to everyone to pitch in and help us out,” Strony said.

Strony said that he wants to make it clear that he is not telling people to stay home from the hospital if they feel they have an emergency condition. The ER is still the right place to go if someone is short of breath or confused.

“If you just have a cough or a cold, really think twice about whether the emergency department is the right place to be,” he said.

If someone is suffering from a cold with symptoms such as a sore throat and congestion, another option would be to visit a local walk-in clinic, like a ConvenientCare or urgent care.

If people are confused about where to go, Strony encouraged them to talk to their primary care doctor to decide what the right course of action is.

“Generally healthy people, they should be able to tolerate influenza, COVID, and RSV right now fairly well. It’s the very young and the very old or people with chronic medical conditions that have significant problems,” he said.

Strony also offered some tips on how to stay healthy and not spread these viruses to other people.

“Despite the fact that many people don’t like it, masks, we know, have prevented a lot of illnesses and more so the severity of illnesses,” Strony said.

There are currently vaccinations available for COVID-19, the flu and and RSV. Several pharmacies in the area administer vaccinations, including CVS. To make an appointment visit www.cvs.com.

Most importantly, though, Strony urged people in the community to stay home if they are sick. If they have to go out, he encouraged people to wear a mask, wash their hands, and cough into their elbow.

“It’s incumbent upon all of us, not just hospitals, not just health care providers, but on everyone, everywhere that we are participatory in being part of the solution.”