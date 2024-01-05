🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Step by Step will host Special Olympics Night at the Mohegan Sun Arena this Saturday when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins take on rival team the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Tickets for the event are available at $25 each and proceeds from each ticket supports local Special Olympics, as well as the option to add on additional donations to support.

According to a press release, the festivities will begin at 4 p.m. with the “Freezin’ for a Reason” dunk tank. Thanks to sponsorship by Step By Step, each individual supported by the organization attending the game will have the opportunity to dunk a volunteer from the Pennsylvania State Police.

The opening ceremonies will begin at 5 p.m., where one individual from Step By Step will participate in the torch lighting. The game will begin at 6:05 p.m.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to interact with Special Olympics athletes and mingle with Penguins hockey heroes.

Step By Step will be at the Special Olympics tables during the game to share information about the organization and share its mission.

To purchase tickets, merch, or chances to participate in the dunk tank visit tinyurl.com/2unxda86.

— Staff Report