SCRANTON — Amid the ongoing shortage of health care professionals, the Wright Center for Community Health has announced a new 12-month nurse practitioner postgraduate fellowship program beginning this September.

A media release says the program in family medicine “provides hands-on clinical experience for newly minted nurse practitioners.”

An increasingly common part of doctor offices and clinics, nurse practitioners “are quickly becoming the health partners of choice for millions of Americans,” according to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners website, aanp.org. The Association describes the profession as “clinicians that blend clinical expertise in diagnosing and treating health conditions with an added emphasis on disease prevention and health management,” and notes Americans now make more than a billion visits a year to nurse practitioners.

The Wright Center is accepting a limited number of applications for this “first fellowship program in the region.” The media release notes “Nurse practitioners who have licenses and are entering their first year of practice can apply to the program in January.” To make an application, email [email protected].

“The focus of our fellowship is to provide nurse practitioners who want to remain in family practice with the experience they need to provide high-quality primary and preventive care to the communities we serve in Northeast Pennsylvania,” Joshua Braddell said in the release. Braddell is a certified registered nurse practitioner, director of the fellowship program, and medical director of the Wright Center for Community Health Mid Valley Practice. Kelly Morgan is the fellowship program coordinator.

“The new fellowship provides experience in pediatrics, mental and behavioral health, infectious disease, and addiction treatment and recovery services at The Wright Center for Community Health’s Clarks Summit, Mid Valley, and Scranton practices,” according to the release.

Additional information about the Wright Center is available at thewrightcenter.org or by calling 570-230-0019.

