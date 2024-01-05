🔊 Listen to this

Simple and straight to the point.

Wilkes-Barre Township police offered a tip on winter driving in a post on their Facebook page that has garnered nearly 5,000 likes and shared more than 7,000 times about four hours after the advice was posted.

“If it snows, please stay home. When you learn to drive in the sun, we will discuss driving in the snow.”

Many if not most of the 350 comments agreed with the tip.

In related news, the National Weather Service in Binghamton, N.Y., has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of Northeastern Pennsylvania from 11 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Heavy snow is expected with snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

Total snow accumulations of six to nine inches with higher amounts at elevations above 1,000 feet.