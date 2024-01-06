🔊 Listen to this

The entire area is under a winter storm watch until 7 p.m. Sunday, and our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU are reporting on how much snow we can expect:

Clouds will lower and thicken with light snow developing this afternoon. The snow will continue overnight, heavy at times. It could mix with a little sleet. Driving will be extremely dangerous. The snow will taper to snow showers by Sunday afternoon. High pressure will build in for Monday, before another storm system heads our way for Tuesday with snow, changing to rain.

For today you can expect mostly cloudy skies with light snow developing this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tonight will see snow, heavy at times. Lows near 30.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with snow transitioning to snow showers. Ending by evening. Highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

See their detailed forecast for the coming days in Sunday’s Times Leader and visit www.pahomepage.com/weather for live updates.