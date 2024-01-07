Looking back on the life of educator, 72, who died Dec. 31

KINGSTON — David Usavage passed away last week, but will be remembered for living a life that touched others in his role as educator, administrator, uncle and friend.

In a 2015 interview with the Times Leader, Usavage pointed out that his road to success wasn’t an easy one.

As a senior in high school, his high school principal told his parents, “Your son pumps gas and he’ll always pump gas.” Usavage did indeed continue to pump gas throughout his subsequent graduation from the West Side Career and Technology Center and four years spent at King’s College, where he obtained a degree in English with a minor in education.

Even while doing his undergraduate work and working at the gas station, Usavage had an opportunity to write sports for the Sunday Independent from 1972 to 1989.

Usavage went on to serve as president of the Wyoming Valley West School Board, president of the Luzerne Intermediate Unit and as a board member of Luzerne County Community College.

Usavage died Dec. 31 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 72.

Gratitude and humor

Usavage always used his humble beginnings and life challenges to inspire others. He never hesitated to share a story or a word of encouragement, which often left reporters laughing even when he was discussing a serious topic.

In a phone conversation several weeks ago with a reporter, Usavage didn’t express frustration with the disease that ultimately took his life, but instead gratitude for the people who helped him and the family that supported him. During that conversation, Usavage took a minute to take another phone call from someone who was bringing over a meal.

That wasn’t uncommon, he said: People were making sure that he was well fed.

He also spoke about some time that he had spent in the hospital. Instead of complaining, he told humorous stories about his roommate who had become a friend. Usavage also spoke about his love for his family, sharing stories about his extended family who always showed up for him when he needed them.

Colorful career

After graduating from King’s in 1976, he got a job as a substitute teacher at the West Side Career and Technology Center.

During that time, he remembers teaching every single subject, except cosmetology.

“Let me be clear,” Usavage told a reporter in 2015. “I would have taught cosmetology, but the cosmetology teacher just never took any time off.”

In 1978, Usavage became the co-op teacher at the Center, a position he held for 11 years and was among his favorite jobs.

Usavage then landed a job overseeing federal programs at Wyoming Valley West.

While Usavage enjoyed his time behind a desk, his ultimate passion was being in the classroom.

He became aware that a first-grade teaching position had opened up at Schuyler Avenue Elementary and stepped back into the classroom.

Usavage seemingly valued every member of the educational team from other teachers to support staff to therapeutic staff support provided to assist behaviorally-challenged students. When someone walked into his classroom, they seemed to immediately know they had value, to know they had potential and to want to work to be their best selves.

For 13 years, Usavage taught first-graders and then kindergarten students, not only their ABCs or how to add simple numbers, but the tenets of good character and the value of helping others.

As recalled in a Times Leader editorial last week, Usavage showed insight into and compassion for his charges as a first-grade teacher at the now-closed Schuyler Elementary.

“I have the best job in the world,” he said, smiling, during an interview about the work. First grade, he said, is “probably the level you see the most growth at.”

When Usavage retired in 2009, he didn’t retire from something, he retired to something: the opportunity to be available for service, to offer his knowledge and experience to the educational community, to be a better neighbor, though his board service.

And in addition to that bachelor’s degree he received many years ago against all odds, he also held a Master’s degree in education from Temple University and a Master’s degree in reading education from Marywood University.