Owner reaffirms ‘faith in the downtown’

Now and then people ask Ken Marquis if he’s getting ready to retire.

His answer?

“I tell them I’ll think about that when it stops being fun,” the longtime Wilkes-Barre businessman said.

For now, Marquis says, “I look forward to every day; I look forward to coming to work” at the helm of Marquis Art & Frame, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

The business has been located in downtown Wilkes-Barre for 45 years, Marquis said, and at its current location for 40. But it got its start a half century ago when he joined his father Harry Marquis’ “very profitable hobby” of framing artwork in the basement of the family home in Dallas.

“He made me an offer I couldn’t refuse,” Marquis said with a smile, recalling his salary was $75 a week, which met his needs when he was “21 years old, living at home, not owning an automobile.”

Eventually his father retired and moved to Florida; Marquis moved the business to the third block of South Main Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre, and then to the second block, where it is now part of what city leaders consider a hub for the arts.

“One of the reasons it has been so logical to work on positioning that quadrant of the downtown as the gallery district is because Ken has been the anchor there all along,” said Larry Newman, executive director of the Diamond City Partnership. “Before Wilkes University decided to relocate the Sordoni Art Gallery to Main Street and before the Wyoming Valley Art League decided to go into the Circle Centre, Ken was there, a beacon for the visual arts.”

“He’s one of those rare individuals who is very dedicated to downtown Wilkes-Barre,” Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association president John Maday said. “You can tell just by talking to him how committed he is.”

“I have faith in the downtown,” Marquis said, noting that’s how he felt when he moved his business here and that’s still how he feels today.

“When you’re in a downtown, whether it’s Wilkes-Barre or Topeka, you’ve got to show your appreciation,” he said, noting he’s happy to “give back” to the community by sponsoring art contests and taking part in downtown promotions.

Above the shopping area where customers can find art and art supplies, Marquis Art & Frame has a second-floor gallery that hosts regular exhibits and receptions featuring the work of local artists.

Marquis admires their work, but says he’s not an artist himself. In his youth he prepared for a career in business by studying business management at Bloomsburg State College (later Bloomsburg University and now part of Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania).

Speaking of business, “I’m delighted to say we’ve had a great year,” Marquis said of 2023, adding that of course there have been “some speed bumps” over the past half century.

His “speed bumps” over the years have included a few economic downturns, “a couple of flood scares and (in 2007) a fire in which, luckily, none of our customers’ work was damaged.”

There was a time when renovations closed the second block of South Main so “you couldn’t drive down the street,” which inconvenienced his customers.

And of course there was the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We haven’t had locusts,” he said, making a reference to biblical plagues. “We’ve had fire and flood scares and a pandemic, but no locusts.”

He’s pleased with his location in an area where new residential space so often seems to be in the works, and he’s grateful for his neighbors.

“I always took pride in having Bartikowsky’s across the street,” he said, naming a longtime former jewelry store. “They were great mentors, great neighbors. I was sad when they retired, but we went from one great neighbor to another, with Wilkes University’s Sordoni Art Gallery across the street and the Wyoming Valley Art League just across the street.”

“I think we are in great company.”

Calling Marquis “the quintessential supporter of downtown,” Newman said he has “devoted an enormous amount of volunteer time to making downtown better.”

“He’s a great partner of the downtown,” Maday said. “People like him should be celebrated.”

“I don’t do it alone,” Marquis said of his success, giving credit to his dedicated staff, some of whom have worked at Marquis Art & Frame for decades.