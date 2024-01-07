🔊 Listen to this

Tomorrow, our Best of the Best 2024 nominations open to the public, giving our readers the opportunity to recognize excellence among local businesses and organizations as part of this longstanding tradition. And as we have in recent years, Times Leader Media Group is offering a wide range of platforms for potential nominees to get the word out among voters. The area’s original readers’ awards program, now in its 11th year, spotlights the region’s finest across a range of categories annually, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage said. “We have so many ways to help our local businesses encourage votes,” Miscavage added, including a special tool kit for local businesses to spread the word on social media and in their locations. “This program puts our local business owners in a spotlight where they deserve to be,” Miscavage said.

How it works

Nomination: Readers will have an opportunity to nominate their favorites in every category. Nominations open tomorrow, Monday Jan. 8 at timesleader.com/ bestofthebest. You can type in that link or go right to our homepage on the top menu bar to click into the contest. The nomination period closes Jan. 26. We have 14 categories in which you can vote for your favorite local businesses. Remember, this is a local business contest, so national chain properties will not be included. You can nominate one time per email address per category.

Voting: The top nominees move onto the voting round where you can then vote from the favorite top 5. Voting is open Feb. 7-27.

Winners: Our winners will be announced in our special edition on March 30-31 We always celebrate our Platinum winners (winners of five years or more), Gold and then Silver winners. This just shows how important the nomination phase is to your business.

The more nominations you have, the better chance that you will have to be a finalist in the voting round. This is the readers’ choice best practice, and it allows more businesses to have an opportunity to be voted Best of the Best.

Advertising Director, Diane McGee said, the program enables Times Leader Media Group to highlight and celebrate as many local businesses as possible, bringing valuable recognition from the community and putting businesses in the spotlight. Over the years, that spotlight has brought positive accolades to many proud winners in our region, often for several years running. “We frequently hear from winners about the positive feedback they receive via word-of-mouth, from customers coming in the door, and increasingly on social media,” McGee said. “It’s a powerful demonstration of how much respect the program has built up over the years, and how the awards leave an impression on readers — which can only help boost business,” she explained. And, McGee added, the awards can be another important element of a successful advertising campaign for winners.

Be sure to visit our site tomorrow to start nominating!