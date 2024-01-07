🔊 Listen to this

The R Bar and Grill team: kneeling, from left: Robert Burke, Pasquale Bova, Emily Ann Remley; standing, from left: Justin Koch, Jason Kreamer, Terry Womelsdorf, Jaynan Temerantz, Ryan Bobis, Lauren Maga, Eric Terry.

Lauren Maga is co-owner of the R Bar and Grill.

The bar area in the second floor Alden Room at the R Bar and Grill is being remodeled.

This was the bar area before the remodeling project began at the R Bar and Grill.

NEWPORT TWP. — The remodeling project at the R Bar and Grill has been a team effort.

To know that is to talk to the owners, Lauren Maga and her sister, Lindsey Temerantz.

“We can’t say enough about our employees and how hard they have been working to get this project done,” Lauren said. “They are here every day, working long hours. We hope to re-open this week.”

Maga, 40, and Temerantz, 37, along with their father, Rick Temerantz, opened R Bar and Grill on Feb. 3, 2011, on West Union Street in Nanticoke. Maga said the business started with eight tables and a small bar, a very small menu, and only five wing sauces.

“Needless to say, things have gotten bigger and better and we outgrew our location,” Maga said.

Three years later, on Nov. 7, 2014, R Bar moved to the old Alden Manor Complex on Kirmar Avenue in Newport Township.

The current location has 29 tables, lots of bar seating, a huge parking lot, and a 150-person capacity banquet hall on the second floor.

“And we now have 85 wing sauces and dry rubs,” Maga said. “We have been voted Best Wings in NEPA for four years in a row by the Times Leader and the Weekender.”

Maga said their customers range from kids to all ages.

“We would like to thank all our of our wonderful customers who have gotten us where we are today,” Maga said.

The R Bar family embarked on an extensive remodeling project. Maga said Floors are being replaced, as are the ceilings and walls. There will be all-new lighting, new counters and new equipment.

“Basically, the entire bar area has been gutted,” Maga said.

Maga and Temerantz said they didn’t want their employees to be without a paycheck while the remodeling project was going on, so they all were put to work during the transformation.

“We really didn’t want anyone to lose out on their pay,” Maga said. “We’ve been closed for two weeks. Several of our employees have worked in the construction business, so it’s going well.”

Maga said the goal was to reopen Tuesday, Jan. 9, but that might be delayed a day or two. On Saturday, she said the project is nearing completion and could make the Tuesday opening.

Maga said the R Bar and Grill has 30 full-time and part-time employees — servers, bartenders, cooks, dishwashers, banquet servers and more. She said the Alden Room can be used for banquets, showers, retirement parties, graduation parties — although they don’t do weddings.

“My sister and I always wanted to open a bar/restaurant,” Maga said. “We work great together and we have an outstanding team of employees.”

Lauren’s husband, Chris Maga, is a certified electrician. They live in Wapwallopen and have two children. Lindsay and her partner, Justin Koch, reside in Nanticoke. Also helping out on the project are Lauren and Lindsey’s mother, Jaynan Temerantz, and her partner, Terry Womelsdorf.

The menu at the R Bar and Grill is extensive. You can check it out at — www.rbarandgrill.com.

In a Times Leader story a few years ago, it stated that walking into the bar and restaurant takes individuals back to their nearest local service station as old street signs, hubcaps and license plates adorn the walls. Temerantz considers it a “garage-y” feeling.

“People will come in and say, ‘Oh I found this and brought it for you,’” Maga said about some of the decor. “We have many groups that want to reserve the license plate booth.”

That booth has license plates from all over the U.S. on the wall.

There’s also a spot dedicated to firefighters and police officers with department patches and other memorabilia under glass at the bar.

The idea to open the bar was “something for us, a legacy,” the sisters noted.

“Our dad (who owns One Stop Service Shop on Alden Road in Nanticoke) wanted us to do something for us,” Maga said.

The bar business made sense, since Maga has been in the business since she was 18 years old.

Family run, employees considered like family, and family fun — the R Bar and Grill truly is a family affair.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.