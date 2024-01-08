🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Clerk Cathy Payne on Monday announced that Tuesday night’s work session 0f City Council has been canceled and will be combined with Thursday night’s regular meeting.

The work session will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday in Council Chambers, 4th floor, City Hall. The regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The reason for the cancellation and rescheduling of the work session was due to predicted severe inclement weather for Tuesday evening.

On Council’s agenda for Thursday will be discussion on the proposed sale of the former First National Bank Building on Public Square. During last month’s meeting, several council members, including Councilman Tony Brooks and Councilman Mike Belusko, voiced concerns over voting without answers to questions they had prepared for the buyers.

As previously reported by the Times Leader, the former bank was built in 1906 and had been vacant for years before the city bought it for $225,000 at a Luzerne County delinquent-tax sale in 2004.

In September, Michael Bloxton, founder and CEO of the Bloxton Investment Group and a principal of Big Public Square, sought council’s approval for the city to apply for a $500,000 state gaming grant to assist with the renovations of the adjacent Luzerne Bank building, which Bloxton hopes to turn into a hotel.

Bloxton, who purchased that building just over a year ago, says the hotel will feature 105 rooms, and he hopes to add a restaurant/bar in the lobby, as well as meeting rooms and fitness and business centers. He said the entire project will take just about two years to complete.

According to Bloxton, the project will supply the equivalent of 60 full-time hotel/restaurant jobs and more than $1.8 million in local, state and federal tax revenue annually.

Bloxton Investment Group has requested $2 million in county funding to aid in the purchase and project. That request will need to be approved by Luzerne County Council to proceed.