AVOCA — Breeze Airways announced Monday that it will offer 35% off all round-trip base fares from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on travel through May 22.

Airline officials said the discount will be applied if the promo code “GETFRESH” is used at checkout on the Breeze App or at flybreeze.com.

Officials said the promotion is available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 12, and includes every route in Breeze’s coast-to-coast network spanning 45 cities in 26 states.

Breeze Airways said the 35% base fare discount applies only to new reservations for round-trip flights with promo code GETFRESH. Supply is limited, and no advance purchase requirement applies. Promotion must be purchased at — flybreeze.com — or on the Breeze app from Jan. 8, 2024, through Jan. 12, 2024 for travel from Jan. 15, 2024, through May 22, 2024.

“What better way to kick things off in the New Year than by booking your next adventure,” said Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey. “With travel dates spanning into the spring and early summer, this promotion is a great way to look ahead with the added flexibility of no change or cancellation fees.”

According to the Breeze Airlines website, the airline has been recognized by Travel + Leisure readers as one of the Top 5 Best U.S. Airlines for the second consecutive year, Breeze offers guests both bundled and a la carte options known as “Nice, Nicer and, on flights operated with the Airbus A220-300, Nicest.”

The Nicest bundle includes two checked bags, priority boarding and Breeze Ascent — the carrier’s premium in-flight experience featuring 2×2 recliner-style seating and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly.

Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via the website or the app.

On Nov. 8, 2023, Carl Beardsley, Executive Director at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, announced that Breeze Airways would provide service from the airport to Orlando, Florida, starting Jan. 30, 2024.

“This is great news today,” Beardsley said at the news conference. “Orlando is one of our top destinations, and we are excited that Breeze will provide our area’s families and businesses with convenient, nonstop service to Orlando.”

Blake Haag, Director of Scheduled Planning for Breeze Airways, said trips initially will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with additional travel days and destinations possible in the future.

“We are a relatively new company, founded by David Neeleman, who you might know as the founder of Jet Blue,” Haag said. “We are very excited about our new affiliation here at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and we look forward to a long relationship.”

Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey said the airline’s focus is on connecting under-served markets, adding non-stops between cities without existing service.

“As we introduce service from Wiles-Barre/Scranton, we’re proud to bring an affordable and convenient new travel option to Orlando,” Doxey said.

