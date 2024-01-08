🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The four $1 million top-prize winning tickets for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing, held Saturday, Jan. 6, were sold in Philadelphia, Butler, and Allegheny counties.

In addition, four winning tickets worth $100,000 each were sold in Luzerne, Dauphin, Northumberland, and Erie counties.

The Jan. 6, drawing also awarded 100 prizes of $1,000 and 5,892 prizes of $100, for a grand total of $5,889,200 in prizes.

The $1 million winning ticket numbers selected were: 097259, 342763, 109055, and 440963. The selling locations will each receive a $5,000 selling bonus:

— Broad Street Shell, 6200 North Broad St., Philadelphia.

— Sheetz, 356 New Castle Road, Butler, Butler County.

— 7-Eleven, 999 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

— BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6720 Northway Drive, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

The four, $100,000 winning ticket numbers selected were: 253846, 302117, 115547, and 032962. The selling locations will each receive a $500 bonus:

— Price Chopper, 245 Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre.

— Verhovay Home Association, 1012 South 29th St., Harrisburg, Dauphin County.

— Turkey Hill, 854 Mahoning St., Milton, Northumberland County.

— Country Fair, 2617 West 26th St., Erie, Erie County.

A total of 6,000 winning numbers were randomly selected from a range of 500,000 tickets that were sold between Nov. 7, 2023, and Jan. 6, 2024, when tickets sold out.

Prizes must be claimed, and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Millionaire Raffle winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Players should immediately sign their winning tickets.