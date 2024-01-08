🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man shot five times as he sat inside a vehicle on Ferry Street in Plymouth on Aug. 27, 2020, testified Monday in Luzerne County Court he only saw the shooter’s arm.

Michael Paris said he was sitting inside his girlfriend’s Toyota he randomly parked on Jeanette Street in Plymouth to send someone a text message when a man approached from the passenger side, yelled, “F-you,” and fired five shots.

Paris said he suffered gunshot wounds to his face, chest and abdomen and still has a bullet fragment behind his vocal cords from the shooting including a tracheotomy tube to help him breath.

Paris was one of five witnesses to testify in the non-jury trial of Wayne C. White Jr., 51, before President Judge Michael T. Vough. White is facing trial on charges of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault filed by Plymouth police.

Assistant district attorneys Brian Coleman and Julian Truskowski believe White was the gunman despite Paris not able to identify him.

“You don’t know who shot you?” White’s co-defense lawyer John Pike asked.

“No, all I saw was an arm,” Paris replied.

Coleman and Truskowski said Paris, while recovering from five gunshot wounds and hospitalized at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, gave a statement to Plymouth police Capt. Michael Thomas that “Frank” shot him.

Paris and his live-in girlfriend, Amanda Knight, knew White’s first name as Frank, not Wayne.

Knight testified she was in a second floor bathroom when Paris entered their Jeanette Street residence moaning he had been shot. Paris had called 911 before he entered the Jeanette Street residence.

Knight said she encountered a blood covered Paris on stairs and took the phone from him.

Coleman and Truskowski played the 911 recording for Vough that involved the 911 call taker asking several times, “Who shot you?” Neither Paris and Knight gave a response about the shooter.

911 recordings with police were also played as police were able to broadcast a description given by Paris of the shooter as a black male with short hair and wore a black shirt and black shorts.

It wasn’t until after Paris gave a statement about “Frank” while he was at Geisinger in Danville when Plymouth police obtained an arrest warrant for White on Sept. 1, 2020.

White was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Philadelphia on Sept. 18, 2020.

Pike and co-defense lawyer Allyson Kacmarski said Paris never provided police with a credible name of the shooter as Paris said he could not remember anything until waking up in the hospital in Danville after the first of four surgeries he underwent.

Vough said he will issue a verdict Tuesday.