WILKES-BARRE — This morning, Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George C. Brown announced that the Solomon Creek flood gates at Waller Street and Regent Street would be closed, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The mayor said these closures are out of an “abundance of caution,” given the current weather reports.

Any further closures will be announced as needed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Update: The flood gates at South Franklin Street will be closed at 2:30 p.m., as a precautionary measure. The Barney Street bridge will remain open, as there are no imminent high water issues.

The Times Leader reported Monday that Luzerne County’s Emergency Management Agency has notified all local EMA coordinators about possible weather-related problems they may encounter Tuesday due to rapid rainfall and snow melt and high winds, said county EMA Deputy Director David Elmore.

The Susquehanna River is not projected to come close to the level warranting full activation of the Wyoming Valley Levee system, said county Flood Protection Authority Executive Director Christopher Belleman

A small streams flood watch is in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon for the county, according to the National Weather Service. A wind advisory runs from 1 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

In addition to the potential flooding of small tributaries and creeks, Elmore said he is concerned about forecasted wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph.

“We reminded them of the potential for power outages and fallen trees,” Elmore said.

While local municipalities and fire companies handle responses to such emergencies in their jurisdictions, they were instructed to report any unmet needs to the county so EMA can provide assistance, he said.