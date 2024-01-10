🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Thousands of people are without power across large stretches of Northeastern Pennsylvania and surrounding regions as strong winds and heavy rains have been lashing the state for much of Tuesday.

In Wilkes-Barre alone, bright blue flashes could be seen in several parts of the city after nightfall, with lights flickering on and off amid apparent transformer issues.

The outages can be tracked on the PPL and UGI utility companies’ websites.

According to our weather partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU, the Susquehanna and Delaware Rivers will experience water level rises. Minor flooding is possible, but it will depend on the final rain amounts and how much snow has melted. Any potential river flooding will be from Wednesday into Thursday.

The wind will be gusty into Wednesday afternoon, but not as strong as tonight.