DALLAS — Rep. Mike Cabell, Rep. Aaron Kaufer, and Sen. Lisa Baker Tuesday said our veterans have made great sacrifices in their service to the nation.

“We owe it to the veterans and their families to reach out and make them aware of the many programs and services for which they are eligible,” the legislators said. “These monthly visits by the MVC in our area will go a long way toward achieving that goal.”

Cabell, R-Butler Township, Kaufer, R-Kingston, and Baker, R-Lehman Township, announced the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Mobile Veterans Center (MVC), which provides free outreach and counseling services to veterans and their families, is scheduled to visit Dallas on Friday, Jan. 19.

The MVC will be located in the parking lot of the Dallas Shopping Center, 1 Tunkhannock Highway, Dallas, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the third Friday of each month, weather permitting. It will remain in place until all veterans in attendance are served.

Trained personnel will be on hand to provide a variety of services, including individual, marital, family and bereavement counseling; medical referrals; assistance in applying for VA benefits; employment guidance and referrals; alcohol and drug assessments and referrals; and information and referrals to community resources.

Veterans in need of individual counseling should call 570-344-2676 to schedule an appointment.

The 38-foot Mobile Veterans Center, which resembles a super-sized recreational vehicle, features the following:

• Two private counseling rooms.

• Satellite communication and Internet service with VA Medical Centers.

• Video conferencing and tele-health capabilities.

• Wheelchair lift and handicapped accessibility.

The U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs sponsors the MVC program to reach veterans in underserved areas. There are more than 80 MVCs that provide services across the country, including several located in Pennsylvania.

The MVC visit schedule is subject to change.

For more information, call Cabell’s Dallas office at 570-675-6000.

Haddock to co-host scam prevention seminar

Nobody wants to become victim to a scam that takes away their hard-earned money.

To help people avoid those scenarios, state Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township, invites residents to a “Scam and Fraud Prevention Seminar,” co-sponsored by the Duryea Police Department and district-wide neighborhood Crimewatch groups.

The free event starts at 6 p.m. Jan. 25, at Holy Rosary School, 125 Stephenson St., Duryea. No RSVP is required to attend.

“Our guest speaker from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office will discuss some of the new ways scammers are using technology to fool people into trusting them,” said Haddock. “I encourage folks to attend this free informative presentation, so they can be alert if they are contacted by scammers.”

Haddock said his office staff also will be available to answer questions about state-related programs.

For more information, call Haddock’s office at 570-655-4883.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.