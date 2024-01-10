🔊 Listen to this

The Downtown Art & Event Space can be adapted to fit a variety of functions, says owner Ashley Rushing.

WILKES-BARRE — A new event space might call Downtown Wilkes-Barre home if approved by the Wilkes-Barre Zoning Hearing Board.

According to the board’s agenda for the Jan. 17 hearing, The Downtown Art & Event Space will seek a special exception for the property located at 219 S. Washington St. to establish a business to lease the space for banquets, conferences, exhibit space and other social and business functions.

According to Ashley Rushing, owner of The Downtown Art & Event Space, the 1,800 square feet of commercial venue space can seat up to 75 people, offering a “very small and intimate setting.”

Complete with decorative tables, chairs and string lights, Rushing says the space can be adapted to fit a variety of functions.

“It could be used for romantic one-on-one dinners, office meetings, book signings, birthday parties, classes and even just as a getaway — essentially, it’s for everybody. There’s different ways to be creative and utilize the space,” she said.

Renters will also have the choice to book additional services — like catering and decorating — through partnerships with local businesses.

“It’s going to be the first venue space that’s very hands-off. It’s business to business, and the other businesses get to keep 100% of the profits they make.”

Rushing, who rents an apartment above the space, says the idea for the business was completely unplanned.

“It was actually really random. I had originally planned not to start any businesses, and then one day the landlord had asked me to go downstairs in the basement. While I was walking down, I saw the space and I just had this big idea,” she said.

Rushing says the cost to rent the space is $75 per hour or $350 for the entire day, and she hopes to open the doors as soon as Feb. 1 if all goes to plan.

She also will seek a special exception to permit shared parking on the lot located at 226 S. Washington St., and a variance to waive the required written documentation that the number of parking spaces shall be retained upon such other lot throughout the life of the principal use which it serves.

The board also will hear from:

• Moon Beams Daycare Center, which hopes to be granted a special exception to establish a daycare home for 12 children at 136 Charles St., as well as a variance to waive two parking spaces for the proposed use.

• Auto Off Lease, LLC in regards to variances to operate a used car dealership and an auto repair garage inside the property located at 62 E. North St., waive the front yard, rear yard and side yard setback requirement for the proposed parking area from 15 feet decreased to five feet, waive the required screening and landscaped planting strip for the proposed parking area and waive one required handicap-accessible parking space.

The hearing will begin at 4:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers on the fourth floor of Wilkes-Barre City Hall.