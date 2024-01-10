Haunt Coffee debuts paranormal-themed shop on WB Twp. Blvd.

A customer holds up a cup of Haunt Coffee’s specialty ‘Poltergeist’ drink, which includes hazelnut, vanilla bean and dark chocolate flavors. The wall in the background has been painted to look like a mausoleum with worn headstones.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Outside of October there are not a lot of places for fans of the paranormal to go and indulge in all things spooky, but a new local cafe is looking to change that.

Haunt Coffee, located at 720 Wilkes-Barre Township Blvd., will host ‘Fright Night’ this Friday at 7 p.m., where guests are welcome to come and grab a cup of coffee, listen to some ghost stories, and maybe even share a few of their own.

Owner Jamie Gatts, who resides in Conyngham Twp., opened Haunt Coffee because she wanted to created a community space for people to come, hang out and share their supernatural experiences free of judgement.

“Everyone has these experiences, but they’re afraid to share them because if you tell somebody, you don’t know if they’re going to believe you or say you need to get your head examined,” said Gatts, 40.

The coffee shop offers standard fare — espressos and cappuccinos — but for the adventurous coffee drinker, there are themed drinks with spooky names like ‘Poltergeist’ and ‘Lady in White.’

In addition to dairy substitutes Gatts wants to make everything on the menu diabetic friendly. She also plans to add iced coffee drinks as well and expand the dessert menu to include gluten-free options, depending on the needs of the customers.

The opening of the shop was months in the making. While Gatts initially moved into the space last July and hoped to be open for Halloween, the process took longer than she anticipated.

“It was a journey,” she said. “Now that it’s here, it’s all worth it.”

For Gatts, Haunt Coffee is the end result of a life-long passion for the paranormal. She grew up hearing ghost stories from her parents, who lived in a supposedly haunted apartment at one time. Gatts also remembered wandering around her grandmother’s basement and finding a book full ghostly photographs.

“That’s where it began. I just remember sitting down and staring at their pictures and thinking, ‘Are these real? Are they not real?” Gatts said.

Gatts is also fascinated by local history and as such, Haunt Coffee is also dripping filled with it. Gatts pointed out that one of the wooden benches is from one of the oldest churches in Schuylkill County.

One wall is painted to look like a marble mausoleum, with the names of prominent people from the area known to haunt local places etched in the stone slabs, like Fredrick Merrile Chase, who was president of the Lehigh Valley Coal Company and owned a Tudor revival house on South River Street that is home to Chase Hall at Wilkes University.

“For me, it’s bringing these people to life. I mean you hear the ghost stories, but these were real people,” she said.

The rest of the walls were decorated with old black and white photos from the Victorian Era, a nod to a time when the spiritualist movement and interest in the occult was on the rise.

Haunt Coffee isn’t just a cafe, though. It’s also a bookstore, with a whole room dedicated to paranormal books, vintage comics and spooky decor.

“I wanted to have a variety of books. New books are awesome, but old books give you such a different perspective. When you see how much the paranormal world has evolved over the past 100 years, there’s a whole lot of psychics we don’t talk about today and there’s a whole bunch of haunting or experiences that are no longer popular,” Gatts explained.

Customers will find books by Hans Holzer, who wrote over 100 books on the supernatural and the occult, as well as local authors who have explored supposedly haunted places around area.

Gatts hopes to have a ‘Fright Night’ every week and, in the future, she plans to bring in paranormal teams to share their investigations and evidence.

For updates on events and hours of operation visit Haunt Coffee on Facebook.