🔊 Listen to this

FAIRVIEW TWP. — A woman from New York was charged on allegations she used another person’s identification card to withdraw $8,000 from a bank Tuesday.

Courtney Gallagher, 27, of Oakland Gardens, admitted she was hurting for money and needed quick cash when she used another person’s identification to make a withdrawal from an account at First National Bank, according to court records.

A teller at the bank became suspicious and alerted Fairview Township police who responded to the bank on South Mountain Boulevard.

According to the criminal complaint:

Gallagher entered the bank and produced a Maryland’s driver’s license with another woman’s name seeking to withdraw $8,000 from an account just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The teller became suspicious as Gallagher was not the registered owner of the account.

When police arrived, they inspected the Maryland driver’s license and determined Gallagher was not the same person.

Gallagher initially claimed she traveled from Maryland to go skiing in the area but later admitted she was hurting for money and making a withdrawal was a quick way to make cash, the complaint says.

Gallagher allegedly told police “a friend of a friend” gave her the Maryland driver’s license and traveled with a man she did not know to the bank Tuesday morning.

Gallagher was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby of Wright Township on two counts of forgery and one count each of identity theft and theft by unlawful taking. She was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.