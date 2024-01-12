Scranton Police officer suffered life-threatening injuries

SCRANTON — State police say they have arrested a suspect involved in two Scranton shootings early Thursday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore announced the arrest of 19-year-old Jeremiah Cleveland, from Mayfield, a man they say was involved in two shootings overnight that drew police to south Scranton and the Hill Section of Scranton.

Police say they tracked a car they believed to be involved in these shootings to the intersection of North Main Avenue and Swetland Street around 4:30 a.m.

As police investigated the area, troopers say those officers encountered the suspect on North Decker Court. During this encounter, the suspect reportedly opened fire on officers, hitting one in the head. The other officer returned fire and successfully took down the second suspect.

At this time, officials say the wounded Scranton Police Officer’s injuries are deemed life-threatening. The suspect’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Cleveland is not being charged with the shooting of the officer, but he is being charged for allegedly firing shots into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering other people, and illegally carrying a firearm.

Officials have not identified the suspect accused of shooting the Scranton police officer at this time.

Not all actors have been identified at this time. Police are asking anyone with information to call 570-963-3156.