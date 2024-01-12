🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A proposed sale of the former First National Bank Building on Public Square drummed up plenty of questions and concerns during Thursday’s combined City Council session, but ultimately earned the panel’s approval.

Michael Bloxton, prospective buyer of the city-owned bank, acknowledged that plans to convert the 118-year-old building into a restaurant could be changed, however, if a separate request for Luzerne County funding for a larger, connected project isn’t successful.

“If we don’t get the money from the county, it ends up being that it will just be a meeting space. It will still be a significant value add even if we don’t get the money. It will still be a great restored space — it just may not be the restaurant,” Bloxton said.

Built in 1906, the bank stood vacant for many years before the city bought it for $225,000 at a Luzerne County delinquent-tax sale in 2004.

Bloxton, founder and CEO of the Bloxton Investment Group and a principal of Big Public Square, in September sought council’s approval for the city to apply for a $500,000 state gaming grant to assist with the renovations of the adjacent Luzerne Bank building, which Bloxton hopes to turn into a hotel.

Bloxton, who purchased that building just over a year ago, says the hotel will feature 105 rooms, and he hopes to add a restaurant/bar in the lobby, as well as meeting rooms and fitness and business centers.

Under his plans, the former First National Bank Building would be remodeled to incorporate an upscale destination restaurant inside that can serve up to 150 guests.

“It may or may not be an Iron Chef, but it will be something of that caliber,” Bloxton said during the meeting. The California native shared his optimism for the area’s potential, noting that he has no plans to tear the building down; rather, he intends to enhance what’s already there.

“You’re going to hear a theme here about how, as an outsider, I gauged nothing but fertile ground and opportunity here. We are thankful to be able to take that building from the beautiful, strong shell that it is into something that we can all dine in and enjoy,” he said.

According to Bloxton, the project, which he hopes to open in June 2025, will create the equivalent of 60 full-time hotel/restaurant jobs and more than $1.8 million in local, state and federal tax revenue annually.

The sale will bring in $450,000 of profit to the city, but several council members voiced concern about the timeline of the sale’s funding.

Councilman Mike Belusko, Councilwoman Jessica McClay and Council Vice Chair Tony Brooks asked Bloxton about where he would receive funding for the purchase.

Bloxton, who requested $2 million in county funding to aid in the purchase and project, says he is not dependent on those funds to complete the purchase. If the county funding falls through, the project will be turned into a meeting space rather than a restaurant, but it will still be completed with his own funds, he said.

Mayor George C. Brown offered support for the project — despite which route it takes.

“He (Bloxton) is going to buy this building whether he gets the $2 million from the county, and it will just be a different use of that property, but at least he’s going to renovate the inside, make it a building that can be back on the tax rolls and we’ll receive $450,000 from the purchase price — it’s a win-win for the city,” Brown said.

Council members did express some skepticism.

“We’ve been burned before. It’s happened where we approved sales and the buyers didn’t have the funding to complete the purchase,” Belusko said.

Council Chairman Bill Barrett echoed Belusko’s concerns.

“I think we’re just concerned about going down a road where we won’t be able to see this to fruition. I think we’re looking for a closing date that is hard and fast in the agreement,” he said.

City Attorney Tim Henry assured council and residents that the agreement for the sale will include a date agreement for no later than June. Until then, the city will retain official ownership of the property. According to Henry, the sale is a good move for the city.

“We’ve been trying to sell this building for at least 12 years and we’ve had a number of sales fall through. In my opinion, this is the best proposal we’ve had in the decade we’ve been trying to sell.”

Council approved the sale in a unanimous vote.

Other action

Also during the meeting, council approved:

• Reappointing Elliot Silkowski to the Board of Health.

• Reappointing Andrew Reno to the Parking Authority.

• Reappointing Edward Katarsky to the Parking Authority.

• Appointing Patricia Unvarsky to the Parking Authority to replace former member John Marconi (whose term was expired).

• Appointing Robert Sliker to the Parking Authority to fill the unexpired term of Kevin Kundratic.