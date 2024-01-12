Fund-raiser benefits non-profit, educationl KISS Theatre

🔊 Listen to this

Mingling at the reception before the announcement of the Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre contestants and partners were, from left, Joanne Monfiletto and Elisa Rivera, who both teach at David Blight School of Dance, and Jacob Kelley, whose drag persona Trixy Valentine will appear in the dance contest.

Pro dancer Cathie Julius has studied the Argentine tango extensively, but said she might have other choreography plans for her performance with Dancing Star of Wilkes-Barre Adam Thalenfeld, who runs a bakery business and serves as president of the Temple B’nai B’rith congregation.

Pro dancer Joe Wagner, whose day job involves working as an optometrist at Wagner Eye Associates, will partner with Dancing Star of Wilkes-Barre Katrina Wallace, who is a premium auditor at GUARD Insurance.

For the first 45 minutes or so of a recent reception at KISS Theatre, guests mingled and wondered: Who would be paired with whom for the upcoming Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre competition?

“I’m just hoping for someone who’s ready for the challenge,” said Elisa Rivera, a professional dancer who teaches at David Blight School of Dance.

“I’m hoping we have high energy, attitude and personality,” said Jacob Kelley, whose drag persona Trixy Valentine is one of the 10 celebrities who will be paired with professionals in the competition set for 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at the F.M. Kirby Center.

The annual competition is a fund-raiser for KISS Theatre, an inclusive and non-profit, educational theatre program for ages 4 through 12th grade, and last year’s event raised more than $71,000 through ticket sales, a basket raffle and the $1-per-vote contest for the People’s Choice Award.

So, what kind of dancing will take place at the competition?

“I do a little bit of everything,” Joe Wagner said, noting that he and his wife and fellow optometrist, Ashley Wagner, enjoy all sorts of ballroom dancing, which led to him agreeing to become one of the “pro” dancers in the competition.

Finally it was time for the big reveal about the 2024 dance contest.

“We’re thrilled that you’re able to participate,” organizer Lisa Barth told the group at the reception. “I know you are giving up a lot of your time and energy. We want to make it as much fun for you as possible.”

The fun began with the announcement of 10 couples, who will compete for the Judges’ Choice Award as well as the People’s Choice Award.

The celebrity dancers and their professional partners include:

• Broadcast journalist Paola Giangiacomo with Vince Burst.

• Bakery owner and Temple B’nai B’rith president Adam Thalenfeld with Cathie Julius.

• Thomas Meluskey from Mericle Commercial Real Estate with Marikate Sullivan.

• Guard Insurance premium auditor Katrina Wallace with Joe Wagner.

• Catalyst Power finance manager Steven Cooper with Elisa Rivera.

• Drag queen Trixy Valentine with Emily Coolbaugh.

• Yatesville Mayor James Zarra with Joanne Monfiletto.

• Gov. Josh Shapiro’s NEPA Regional Director Drew Popish with Amanda Hall.

• Grant Geldhof, a service coordinator for adults with autism as well as a bartender and waiter at Tiffany’s Tap & Grill in Eynon and a spin/TRX instructor at The Cycle Yard in Pittston, with Rebecca Buckman.

• Attorney Christopher Opiel with Alexa Martino.

Not every dancer attended the reception, but those who did greeted each other with excitement — and sometimes the immediate realization of a challenge, such as a significant height difference.

“I always like to do swing,” pro dancer Marikate Sullivan said, tilting her head back to look at her partner, Thomas Meluskey, who works for Mericle Real Estate. “And you’re so much taller.”

No doubt, they’ll find a way to adjust.

The Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre competition is modeled after the ABC hit television show “Dancing With the Stars,” with last year’s winners being Jessica Cronauer, executive director of Leadership Northeast, and pro dancer John Toussaint as the Judges’ Choice and Justin Correll, mayor of Laurel Run borough and assistant principal at Solomon/Plains Middle School and pro dancer Emily Coolbaugh as the People’s Choice.

Tickets for the sixth annual event start at $42 plus fees, and dance fans can purchase them online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, or at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours. Voting information for your favorite dancers will be available at dancingstarsofwilkesbarre.com/.