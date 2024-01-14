🔊 Listen to this

Dr. Will Ramey is a seasoned professional with over two decades of military service — including commanding missions in high-pressure environments — and he brings his expertise to a new podcast called “Leadership Decoded,” produced and distributed by Bill Corcoran, Jr.’s #OnTheStacks Media.

Corcoran, founder and CEO of OnTheStacks, said Ramey is an expert in the leadership field, and he has real world experience to back it up.

“I’ve learned so much from Will in the couple of years that I’ve known and worked with him,” Corcoran said. “He’s genuine and authentic, and that really matters. He’s a top leader, and I’m proud to stand alongside him.”

Corcoran said Ramey brings a wealth of experience to the podcast. As a former U.S. Army Officer, Bronze Star recipient, and leader in Fortune 100 companies and the Department of Defense, Corcoran said Ramey’s expertise will provide unparalleled value and real-world examples you won’t really find anywhere else, he added.

What can listeners and viewers expect to learn, and why should they tune in? According to information provided to the Times Leader, the benefits include:

1. Proven leadership strategies: The podcast will delve into specific topics related to leadership, providing listeners and viewers with valuable insights into various proven leadership strategies. Whether you’re just starting out in a leadership role, changing careers, you’re a new parent, or you’re a seasoned expert, this podcast will provide value for all leadership levels, regardless of where you’re at in your journey.

2. Team building: The podcast will delve into the art of building and leading effective and high performing teams, offering strategies for fostering collaboration and maximizing team potential.

3. Leadership challenges: You will gain insights into common leadership challenges and how to navigate them, such as handling difficult team members, managing conflicts, or leading through times of uncertainty.

4. Self-improvement: The podcast discusses ways to develop leadership skills over time, including continuous learning, self-improvement, and seeking mentorship or coaching.

5. Leadership in various contexts: Leadership isn’t just about business. You’ll learn how to improve your leadership skills that can be applied both in and out of the workplace, in diverse settings, from business to your personal life at home.

“Dr. Ramey had joined me for a couple episodes of the OnTheStacks podcast and we developed a great relationship where we were regularly sharing ideas,” Corcoran said. “I was moved by his military experience, his humility, and his passion for real leadership and team building. He gets it. Together, we knew we could create something that would have a very positive impact on a lot of people, so we are doing that right here in NEPA and way beyond.”

About Ramey

His background in the armed forces has honed his ability to lead under stress, make critical decisions, and foster teamwork in the most challenging situations. This experience has provided him with a wealth of insights into what it takes to be an empathetic and effective leader.

Leadership coaching expertise

Ramey is a former U.S. Army Officer and Bronze Star recipient. Beyond his military leadership, he has led teams for several Fortune 100 companies and the Department of Defense. Currently, Ramey is a corporate leadership trainer and coach, keynote speaker, and Executive MBA Adjunct Professor at Drexel University. Through a combination of proven methodologies and a personalized approach, Ramey has guided countless professionals towards achieving their goals and becoming effective leaders in their respective fields.

‘Leadership Decoded’ podcast

Produced and distributed by #OnTheStacks Media, Ramey’s latest venture delves deep into the intricacies of leadership, dissecting its core principles, strategies, and the psychology behind effective leadership. Released bi-weekly, each episode promises insights, actionable advice, and inspiring stories that will resonate with leaders, aspiring leaders, and anyone looking to enhance their leadership skills.

“Leadership Decoded” was recently ranked in the Top 100 Podcasts on Goodpods.com in two different categories: Entrepreneurship and Business, ranking #33 and #77 respectively.

The “Leadership Decoded” Podcast is available to listen on all major podcast platforms or you can watch the video version on OnTheStacks’ YouTube channel.

“When speaking with Bill and his team, I realized that my experience leading teams in the Army and in the corporate world was unique,” Ramey said. “I wanted to leverage my education and research to break open different aspects of leadership for people at all stages in their career. The show leverages researched backed approaches brought to life through my own stories, and gives listeners actionable tactics to put into use the very next day. If I am able to reach one single leader out there, through this show, and help them have a positive impact on their team, then I’ve been successful.”

Times Leader partnership

Leadership Decoded, found on OnTheStacks.com, is also now live on timesleader.com/leadershipdecoded.

This is the second podcast that Times Leader hosts with Corcoran.

The award winning OnTheStacks podcast was added to Times Leader online content in 2022. Adding Leadership Decoded is a natural fit and will be advantageous to local business partners and individuals interested in leadership and fulfilling their own personal growth potential.

Corcoran said: “This partnership between the Leadership Decoded Podcast and the Times Leader symbolizes a perfect blend of modern and classic forms of communication. It shows how traditional media and new media companies can work together, not against each other. Together, we’re setting a new standard in media collaboration.

“The partnership not only enhances the depth and diversity of content available to our audiences but also presents a unique advertising opportunity for local and regional businesses to reach new customers and scale their influence.”

Times Leader Publisher Kerry Miscavage said: “We’re looking forward to sharing this high quality content with our online readers and sharing it with local businesses to increase their own visibility.

Visit timesleader.com to become more familiar with OnTheStacks and Leadership decoded podcasts. For more information about #OnTheStacks Media, visit OnTheStacks.com.

