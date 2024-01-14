🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Larry Newman, Executive Director of Diamond City Partnership, will be the guest speaker at January’s meeting of the Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association.

The public is invited.

The meeting is set for Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. It will be held at Heritage Point Apartments, 151 Dana St., in the community room at the top of the parking lot. Handicap parking is available.

— Staff Report