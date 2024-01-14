🔊 Listen to this

The Plymouth-based Shawnee Fort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently delivered almost 200 holiday cards to the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. Chapter members were thrilled to be able to sign cards for veterans. The photo shows Regent Kathleen Smith with CDCE Specialist Lisa Urban. The chapter also is planning a bingo event next month at the VA. For more information on membership or chapter activities contact Smith at 570-704-9809.