Don Sennett, left, and Don Shappelle sing one of several songs popular with the civil rights movement during a commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. at the Luzerne County courthouse Friday.

Misericordia University Associate Vice-President for Mission and Institutional Diversity Kas Williams joked about her height at the start of her talk, then drew a sharp distinction between equality and equity, a common theme of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Rev. Shawn Walker recalls how understanding Martin Luther King Jr. helped him develop a deeper appreciation of the power and endurance of faith during a Martin Luther King Jr. event in the Luzerne County Courthouse rotunda.

WILKES-BARRE — The Rev. Shawn Walker spoke of singing “If I had a hammer” as a boy in the Dorothy Dickson Darte Centre and learning from Marin Luther King Jr. how faith can overcome fear.

Constance Wynn recounted her sharecropper father coming to Northeast Pennsylvania to work as a miner, and her two sisters heading south to attend college and then join a civil rights protest that could have led to their expulsion.

Jahmeel Powers summarized Martin Luther King Jr.’s letter from an Alabama jail often credited with galvanizing the civil rights movement. And Kas Williams pointedly distinguished, as did King, the difference between “equality” and “equity.”

Their brief speeches — punctuated with some iconic civil rights folk songs performed by Don Shappelle and Don Sennett — filled about an hour-long MLK commemoration Friday under the Luzerne County Courthouse Rotunda. They spoke of King’s vision of equal rights and his use of non-violent protest while standing below words etched above them promising “a place of wisdom and probity.”

Walker recounted reading about a key moment in King’s life, when at age 27 he was awakened by a phone call and couldn’t get back to sleep. He sat at his kitchen table struggling with all he’d already been through and prayed. “Lord, I’m down here trying to do the right thing, but I’m losing courage.”

King found faith enough to continue his work, and even though he was killed by an assassin’s bullet, that faith endures, Walker said. “Faith is bigger than only one person,” he explained. “It the culmination of all the steps we take together.”

Powers then summarized the events surrounding King’s famous 1963 letter from an Alabama jail, where he was imprisoned for participating in a nonviolent protest against segregation. A response to a public statement of concern by eight white religious leaders, the letter explained why King, labeled as an “outsider,” was in Alabama, still a heavily segregated state at the time. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” Powers quoted from the letter.

He didn’t quote what many consider one of the most powerful passages in the letter, when King lists real-world incidents that he believed justified not waiting for change.

“I guess it is easy for those who have never felt the stinging darts of segregation to say ‘wait.’ But when you have seen vicious mobs lynch your mothers and fathers … when you have seen hate-filled policemen curse, kick, brutalize, and even kill your black brothers and sisters with impunity … when you suddenly find your tongue twisted and your speech stammering as you seek to explain to your six-year-old daughter why she cannot go to the public amusement park that has just been advertised on television … then you will understand why we find it difficult to wait.”

Powers summed it up succinctly with the title of one of King’s own books: “Why we can’t wait.”

Wynn, a past president of the Wilkes-Barre NAACP and long-time civil rights activist began her comments asking for a moment of silence for Ronald Felton, a local NAACP officer for years, who died last August. “I can still hear his voice in my ears,” she said somberly.

She recounted her father coming from working as a sharecropper in Virginia to be a coal miner in Northeast Pennsylvania, eventually dying from a coal-induced lung disease. While the segregation was substantially reduced, it wasn’t eliminated, she said, with many opportunities for blacks held in the same places but on different days than for whites.

She also talked of two sisters who went away to college, and telegrammed their father to ask if it was OK to participate in a protest, knowing that if they got charged or jailed they could be expelled from school and lose their scholarships. He said to tell them they were doing the right thing, and that if they did get expelled, they would always have a place to come home.

Misericordia University Associate Vice-President for Mission and Institutional Diversity Kas Williams began the final speech by joking about her own stature, barely bringing her above the microphone at the podium. “I’m not sure if you can see me,” she quipped.

Then she made the distinction between equality and equity. The former, for most, is about an equal distribution of things. The latter, for King and many others, “means justice according to natural law.”

She cited the “Three-Fitfths Clause” of Article One of the U.S. Constitution, which said any person who was not free counted as three-fifths of a free individual for purposes of Congressional representation. “Is that equal?” Then she quoted the famous line from the Declaration of Independence insisting “All men are created equal,” and pointed out it begins “all men.” And she reminded the crowd that the U.S. Supreme Court once essentially endorsed forms of segregation by greenlighting the notion of “separate but equal”

It took an attorney named Thurgood Marshall — later a Supreme Court Justice himself — to end that approach. Arguing before the Supreme court in Brown v. Board of Education, Williams said, Marshall insisted “separate is inherently unequal.”

“That is natural law.”

The event was presented by the Wilkes-Barre chapter of the National Association for the the Advancement of Colored People, with David Yonki, the chapter’s first vice president, offering comments and introducing each speaker.

