🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — It’s been nearly 20 years since Phylicia Thomas went missing — and it’s been an eternity for her mother, her family and friends.

Phylicia went missing on Feb. 11, 2004. She was 22, the presumed victim of a heinous murder. Her body has not been found.

This is not to be critical of investigators who have tried for these past 20 years to resolve the case and hopefully locate Phylicia’s remains and bring those responsible fro her death to justice.

And for the past 20 years, investigators and Phylicia’s family and friends have asked anyone to come forward with information about the case.

And Phylicia’s mother, Pauline Bailey, continues to wait, praying for justice to be served.

Whenever I speak with Pauline, she always says there were as many as 17 people at that party in a mobile home in Hunlock Township who could have heard the screams and could have seen a body being carried out of a bedroom and out of the trailer and taken somewhere and buried.

It is very difficult for Pauline to accept that it’s been 20 years and she is still waiting.

“We just miss her so much,” Pauline always says. “We just want to finally be able to say goodbye.”

We continue to hear that investigators have not been able to close this case. There are some leads, but no one has been arrested.

Judy Lorah Fisher, a family friend who has spearheaded the search for the young woman’s remains, said people have told her and Pauline that Phylicia was last seen alive while attending the party inside a trailer off Golf Course Road and Timber Lane in Hunlock Township.

Steve Martin, a man who was a target of state police investigators in the case, was 32 when he took his own life while incarcerated at the state prison at Camp Hill on Aug. 10, 2005. Martin was serving a sentence for causing a fatal vehicle crash in Wilkes-Barre in December 2004.

Investigators have not released names of any possible suspects in the Phylicia Thomas case, but Fisher and members of Phylicia’s family believe that investigators feel Martin was responsible for Phylicia’s death, and that as many as three others could have been involved.

Phylicia Thomas would have turned 42 on Jan. 5, and while 20 years have passed since she was last seen at that party in Hunlock Township, the hope to find her and bring those responsible to justice remains strong.

“We love her and we will never forget her,” Bailey said at a past vigil on Patriot Square in Nanticoke. “And we will find her and we will say goodbye to her. I just can’t understand how those who did this have not been found. They could still be out there somewhere.”

State police have said they conducted a search with cadaver dogs trained to detect human remains, but no “hits” were ever recorded.

Now, 20 years later, Pauline Bailey, her family and friends still wait — and pray — that Phylicia will be found and returned to her so she can give her daughter a proper burial,

Pauline said her daughter used to love the outdoors, going camping and taking long hikes in the woods. She said Phylicia was always very friendly and she especially loved animals.

Pauline clings to those memories.

Pauline Bailey will never forget Feb. 11, 2004 — she calls it the “day of horror” — when her daughter disappeared off the face of the earth and she and her family were devastated.

“We knew something bad had happened because she always called and checked in with each one of us,” Pauline told me.

Something very bad did happen on that cold February night. And Pauline believes there are people who do know what happened. She just wants someone to come forward and tell investigators what they know so that Phylicia can be found and brought back home.

Here in 2024, many still think about Phylicia and they wonder what happened and they also wonder when will all those questions be answered.

And the mental images remain:

• Pauline Bailey sitting in her home, waiting for the phone to ring.

• Waiting day-by-day, hour-by-hour, missing, crying, suffering, praying for 20 years.

• Thinking about all the memories that never happened.

• Dealing with the possibility that those responsible may still be out there enjoying life.

• Hoping that someone that knows something, after 20 years, lets their conscience be their guide.

Pauline Bailey is always waiting for that call.

During one interview with Pauline, she tearfully asked, “Why doesn’t anybody care?”

We didn’t have an answer. We have all waited for that “break” in this case.

Pauline wants Phylicia to be found. She wants to bring her little girl home and give her that proper burial. Pauline wants to be able to visit her daughter’s grave, to place flowers, to sit and talk to her.

Maybe 2024 will bring answers and closure to the Phylicia Thomas case.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.