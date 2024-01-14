‘They … must never be forgotten,’ artist says of victims whose faces, stories appear

‘Train car at Auschwitz-Birkenau; an alternate representation.’ Auschwitz is arguably the most notorious Nazi death camp, and includes an original German railway car used to bring Jews packed like cattle into the camp. This is artist Michael Mirabito’s re-interpretation of the car using a ‘photo-encaustic’ technique that coats traditional photos with a mixture of beeswax and dammar resin (obtained from trees).

Artist Michael Mirabito took a photo of each portrait individually to create this composite image of the ‘Hall of Names’ at Yad Vashem, Israel’s official memorial to Holocaust victims, where pictures of individuals who lost their lives are mixed with sections of pages of testimony, all mounted in a large conical structure through which people can walk and look up.

Walking through the ‘Voices, A Holocaust remembrance’ exhibit in the Widmann Gallery at King’s College is an educational, and chilling, experience, several visitors said.

‘Children’s names from Terezin.’ Terezin was a Nazi concentration camp in the Czech Republic. It became the subject of a German propaganda ploy when the King of Denmark demanded an inspection after Danish Jews were sent there. The Germans conducted beautification called ‘Operation embellishment,’ building fake shops, cafes and even sinks (another image in the King’s College display). These are the names of children sent from Terezin to Auschwitz and killed there.

Artist Michael Mirabito, a retired professor from Marywood University, talks about the ways the people in the portraits of the Yad Vashem ‘Hall of Names’ came alive for him as he worked on his art. His new exhibit, ‘Voices, A Holocaust remembrance,’ is on display at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre through Jan. 25.

WILKES-BARRE — “Everything’s breath-taking,” Tom Hanlon of Forty Fort said, pausing before one of the many photographs on display in the Widmann Art Gallery at King’s College.

“I’ve been around the room three times already, and each time I learn something new.”

The new exhibit, which will remain on display through Jan. 25, is titled “Voices, A Holocaust Remembrance” by Marywood University professor emeritus Michael Mirabito.

If you journey around the gallery, as Hanlon and other visitors did during a recent meet-the-artist reception, you will see photos Mirabito shot on visits to Israel and to the sites of World War II-era Nazi concentration camps such as Terezin in the Czech Republic and Auschwitz Birkenau and Treblinka in Poland.

You’ll have a chance to gaze at the image of a railroad track that carried people in cattle cars to their doom, or the picture of a canister that contained the chemical agent Zyklon B which was used to murder more than 1 million people in gas chambers.

But if you’re like the artist, you’ll be most haunted by the faces of individuals who did not survive, people whose portraits, donated by family members or friends or acquaintances, are enshrined in the Hall of Names at the Yad Vashem memorial in Jerusalem.

Historians say 6 million Jewish people, including an estimated 1.5 million children, perished in the Holocaust.

“They’re not just numbers,” Mirabito said. “They’re children, women and men who were lost, murdered in the horrific genocide of 80 years ago.”

“I felt I got to know the people,” he said.

“Look, here’s a woman who looks like she stepped out of a Spencer Tracy/Katherine Hepburn movie,” he said, indicating a portrait of a woman in classic 1940s attire, holding a child.

Mirabito had plenty of time to study the portraits because when he tried to capture an overall image inside the large conical structure that contains them, a place where Yad Vashem visitors pass under and look up, the borders between the pictures showed up as distracting white lines. To get around that, he took a photo of each individual portrait and spent hours creating a composite.

Admitting he was often overcome by emotion as he worked, Mirabito said it was overwhelming to consider “just the enormity of the number of people who died … and they were all innocent.”

Visitors to the art gallery at King’s College said they felt similarly touched.

“I have chills,” Virginia Cowley of West Pittston said, noting she’d been particularly struck by Mirabito’s photo of a pile of brushes — from hair brushes to vintage shaving brushes — that had been confiscated from people who arrived at a concentration camp.

“All these people thought they were going to live, and that they’d have to attend to daily hygiene,” Cowley said, noting she was also saddened by the sight of confiscated shoes.

In another striking piece, Mirabito photographed pieces of barbed wire at Auschwitz and covered the image with a piece of Plexiglas. Then he used a hammer to break the clear plate, offering a symbol of Kristallnacht, also known as the Night of Broken Glass, that began a campaign of violence and vandalism against Jewish people in Germany and Austria in late 1938.

One piece highlights a message, heart-rending in its simplicity and written by a young prisoner, Pavel Friedmann, who noted, “There are no butterflies here. In the ghetto.”

Another highlights poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko’s commemoration of a Nazi-perpetrated massacre at Babi Yar in Kyiv, reading in part, “I’m every old man executed here, as I am every child murdered here.”

Yet another piece simply spotlights a group of names, methodically listed in alphabetical order … Kozak Liza … Kratzer Manfred … Kraus Harry … Kraus Josef … they were among the children deported from the Terezin concentration camp to Auschwitz, the most notorious of the death camps.

Mirabito added dimension to some images, or highlighted parts of them, by coating them with a mixture of beeswax and damar resin (a product of trees), creating suggestions of torn fabric or burnt embers or a haunting presence.

“The wax makes it seem almost like ghosts,” said Ann Kayrish, a King’s alum who traveled from the Washington, D.C., area to attend the reception.

Thinking of the victims as “living and breathing souls,” Mirabito wrote in his artist statement, “They loved, laughed and played. They may have come from one of the towns memorialized in stone in Treblinka. They secretly wrote poems and documented everyday life in Terezin. They read the Nuremberg laws (which stripped Jewish people of citizenship) and may have stood in a room in Auschwitz. They died but must never be forgotten.”

The exhibit continues through Jan. 25 in the Widmann Art Gallery in King’s College Student Center, 116 (rear) North Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Doors are swipe activated; call the switchboard at 570-208-4900 for access.