Clearfield County ruling at odds with Luzerne County interpretation

🔊 Listen to this

Same criminal charge, difference of opinion.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce is pushing forward with prosecuting people arrested for online soliciting sex from minors as portrayed by the self-proclaimed “Luzerne County predator catcher” Musa Harris, while in a Central Pennsylvania county, similar cases were withdrawn or dismissed.

Several defense attorneys representing defendants charged with criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor in Luzerne County Court due to encounters with Harris have cited an opinion by Clearfield County President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman in their efforts to have the cases dismissed on legal grounds.

In the Clearfield County case, Mathew A. Uncles, 43, of Clearfield, was confronted by the “814 Pred Hunters” when he showed up outside a hardware store believing he was meeting a 15-year-old girl he met online. A member of 814 Pred Hunters contacted the Lawrence Township police, who charged Uncles with criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with minors, criminal attempt to commit corruption of minors and criminal use of communication facility.

Ammerman dismissed the case against Uncles based on language in the statute.

“The unlawful contact with minor statute explicitly outlines who can be a victim and who can pose as a would-be victim. Specifically, a victim includes actual minors or a law enforcement officer operating within the scope of his/her duties posing as a minor,” Ammerman wrote in a 10-page opinion that dismissed all the charges against Uncles.

Ammerman continued to state, “If the General Assembly intended to criminalize communicating with vigilantes (i.e. non-law enforcement individuals) posing as minors, then the statute would, in its plain language, express that intent.”

Clearfield vs. Luzerne

In a telephone interview Friday, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said that following Ammerman’s July 7, 2023 opinion he was forced to withdraw the Uncles case and at least a dozen similar cases that sprang from actions by non-law enforcement predator catchers.

Sayers said he discussed Ammerman’s opinion with other district attorneys across Pennsylvania but elected not to appeal to the Pennsylvania Superior Court, fearing the outcome would punish predator catcher groups.

Clearly, there appears to be a difference of legal opinion among the Luzerne County and Clearfield County president judges.

In Luzerne County, efforts to have to have a criminal case based on actions by Harris — who is an adult and not a law enforcement officer — were denied by President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Zachary J. Mitchell, 49, of Kunkletown, was charged by Kingston police in October 2021, based on information supplied by Harris. Mitchell is facing charges of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact, criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal use of communication facility.

Mitchell’s attorney, William J. Watt III, filed a pretrial motion seeking to dismiss the case in its entirely, using Ammerman’s opinion.

Vough denied the request, giving an opinion that Mitchell was not charged with unlawful contact with a minor but charged with criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor.

“Impossibility is not a defense and the fact that the unlawful contact with a minor statute requires defendant to be in contact with a minor or a law enforcement officer acting in the performance of his duties does not preclude a conviction for attempt,” Vough wrote in denying Watt’s attempt to have the case against Mitchell dismissed.

“(Mitchell) was not charged with committing the crime of unlawful contact with a minor. He was charged with criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor. To be guilty of an attempt, a person must have the intent to commit a specific crime and do any act which constitutes a substantial step toward committing that crime,” Vough wrote in his opinion.

Watt did not return a message for comment.

‘Criminal attempt’ is key

Sanguedolce said the difference is adding the “criminal attempt” offense to unlawful contact with minors, as it is seen legally as an inchoate offense.

“The statute of unlawful contact with a minor is very specific that requires a law enforcement officer or an actual minor. With criminal attempt, it’s an inchoate offense and can be charged accordingly,” Sanguedolce explained.

The DA said he is aware of the Clearfield County president judge’s opinion, but said it is “not binding.”

“Basically, until the appellate court rules, we have firm standing. We did a lot of research on this and the criminal attempt statute has been satisfied,” Sanguedolce said.

Sanguedolce also noted there have been many cases brought forward by Harris that have not been prosecuted due to legal issues.

“They are thoroughly reviewed and a lot of cases we did not take on because the evidence we determined was not sufficient. We only took the cases that would meet our burden of proof in court,” Sanguedolce said.

A review of criminal cases initiated by Harris shows 13 defendants have either been sentenced or are facing open cases in Luzerne County Court, with 12 cases before Vough. One case is before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

While Vough denied to dismiss the charges against Mitchell, attorneys representing John Daniel Davenport, 28, of Shickshinny, who was charged by Kingston police with information supplied by Harris, filed motions seeking to dismiss the case, citing Ammerman’s opinion.

A motions hearing for Davenport is scheduled for Friday before Vough.