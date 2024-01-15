Bicentennial year events kick off with party at Linesville Park

Trisha Moran-Kimmey enjoys a bowl of chili and her husband Terry Kimmey has a hot dog from the White Haven Fire department food stand at the White Haven Bicentennial event.

People attending the White Haven Bicentennial warm up around a fire pit as wind blew embers from the fire.

WHITE HAVEN — White Haven kicked off its bicentennial celebration with a bang on Saturday evening.

Despite freezing temperatures and high winds, about 200 people gathered at Linesville Park for the 200th anniversary kickoff to watch fireworks, enjoy music and even have birthday cake and ice cream.

Zugarek said the Linesville Park, where the borough had its roots 200 years ago, was the perfect spot for the fireworks.

Zugarek said it was fitting to hold the kickoff event in the park because White Haven had been originally called Linesville, after its first settler, John Lines who built a cabin there in the early 1800s.

He pointed out that White Haven isn’t simply a borough, it’s a whole area, with surrounding municipalities considering themselves part of White Haven and gearing up to celebrate.

“And, they’re all very welcome,” he said.

Zugarek said borough council members and area residents had been extremely supportive of the celebration.

“We started planning our bicentennial about 18 months ago, in 2022,” Zugarek said. “And, we had the idea of kicking off the year with winter fireworks. It’s something a little different, most people haven’t seen fireworks in six months.”

Immediately after announcing the year-long celebration, 15 people had volunteered to do everything from organize and to help park cars.

Zugarek wasn’t surprised, he said, because the people of the area are friendly and neighbors are always willing to help neighbors.

“We’re doing it up big for 200,” he said. “All of our community organizations show up. That’s the great thing about White Haven.”

Zugarek said a bonfire and lantern sale slated to be held concurrent with the fireworks had been postponed because of high winds. Residents, however, were undeterred by the winter weather and gathered around small fire pits, clutching hot chocolate. Those who came hungry were not disappointed.

“Woods, our ice cream shop in town, is selling hot chocolate. The ambulance came out selling s’mores. The firemen are here selling hotdogs and chilli,” he said. Zugarek said the borough has a big heart. “The nice thing about White Haven is that you need anything, you just have to ask,” he said.

Luzerne County Council member Jimmy Sabatino, from Butler Township, dressed in layers in preparation for the falling temperatures and wind. “I’m excited to help celebrate the 200th anniversary of White Haven,” he said. “It’s impressive. They have a great string of events coming out over the next year.” Sabatino said he’s the only member of the county council who’s from the White Haven area and he was happy for the opportunity to see constituents and to enjoy an evening outdoors.

“I will make the joke that I’m wearing more pants than I usually do,” he said, noting that he’s often seen in shorts in spite of cold weather.

The year-long celebration will continue with a Memorial Day celebration at Lehigh Park and a Main Street festival in late July.