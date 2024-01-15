Poverty simulation helps educate the community on issues facing many here

Participants line up to pay bills or sell their assets during Sunday’s poverty simulation at the JCC.

KINGSTON — The Luzerne Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) hosted a poverty simulation Sunday at the Friedman JCC, where community members were given the opportunity to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes and experience the real life struggles that low-income individuals face every day.

The simulation, facilitated by the United Way of Wyoming Valley, consisted of 70 participants and about 20 volunteers. Participants were grouped into several different families and then given a packet of instructions explaining their financial situation and the role they would play in the simulation.

Volunteers sat at tables around the periphery of the room, representing various places like the bank, social services, school services, the police station, and more.

The simulation took everyone through one month in the life of a family that is asset-limited and income-restricted, and was broken up into 15-minute sections, each representing one week. Families had to work together to pay their bills, buy groceries, go to school, and take care of their children.

Members of YAC annually conduct a nonprofit forum, where members choose 12 nonprofits to award funding to. Jessica Baab, Philanthropic Services Coordinator for the Luzerne Foundation, said that the poverty simulation was part of the curriculum this year so that members would develop a “broader insight” into where that funding will go.

Along with members of the YAC, people of all ages showed up to participate in the simulation including Carlee Strich, 49, of Mountain Top, who works as teacher as well as a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) advocate.

As part of her continuing education as a teacher, Strich experienced a poverty simulation in the past and was eager to see how other people would react to it.

“I’m hoping it will be eye-opening about what it is to live in America without privilege,” she said. “It’s very hard when you don’t have access to the resources or don’t know about them.”

Rhonda Weiners, who runs the free tax site at the Berwick United Way, was a volunteer Sunday and had also experienced a poverty simulation before, as a participant.

“Everyone here is going to learn something today and hopefully they will wash away some of the preconceived ideas they have about people living in poverty that are untrue,” she said.

Before the simulation began, CEO of United Way of Wyoming Valley Bill Jones gave a short introduction to the program and shared some important statistics, noting that one in four children through the Wyoming Valley live in poverty.

“If you’re in a public school, you’re seeing it every single day,” he said. “These struggles are real.”

Jones shared that he hoped the simulation would inspire empathy and encourage people to take action and help members of the community who are struggling.

Once program began, the room erupted into anxious chatter. Within the first 15 minutes, groups were struggling to buy food and pay their bills, resorting to selling their assets to make up the difference. Volunteers who represented the mortgage company came around and distributed laminated cards, letting people know their payment was past due.

Tim Morris, a pastor at Restored Church, said the United Way and the Luzerne Foundation did an excellent job of putting the program together.

“It’s way more detailed than I would have expected. Within 10 minutes, you feel the weight of like, ‘Okay we have to make some decisions,’” he said.

Lucy Honeywell, 18, a student at Lake Lehman and a student leader with YAC, played a 10 year old boy in the simulation and said that it “really opened her eyes.”

“I’ve just been hearing about all my parents problems and how they have to try and figure out where the money’s gonna go each week.” she said. “The first week, they already didn’t buy food.”

Honeywell said she expects the experience will help her in the future in choosing what organizations the YAC will award grant money to.

“Maybe I’ll chose something that deals more with kids and I’ll help advocate for that.”

‘BLANKETS AND BROTH’

Friedman JCC will host ‘Blankets and Broth’ Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers are asked to bring a cap of soup or broth and are invited to stay ad help assemble blankets.

Blankets will be donated Ruth’s Place, Keystone Mission and Sara’s Place. To register to volunteer call the JCC: (570)-824-4646 or The Wilkes-Barre Health Department: (570)-208-4287.