The following are recent Luzerne County restaurant inspection reports from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. According to the agency: “Any inspection is a ‘snapshot’ of the day and time of the inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term cleanliness of an establishment. Also, at the time of the inspection, violations are recorded but are often corrected on site prior to the inspector leaving the establishment.”

The information is taken from the inspection database at www.eatsafepa.com. Postal addresses used here are as listed on the state’s website and may not correspond to the municipalities in which facilities are physically located.

Allied Services Integrated Health System, 80 E. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Raw bacon stored above ready to eat foods in the walk in cooler. Can opener gears and blade dirty. Drip pans under stove tops needs cleaning.

Allied Services Skilled, 200 S. Mead St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Can opener in residential side needs cleaning. Drip pan under stove top needs cleaning. The handwash sink for employees located in the kitchen area, is not convenient and easily accessible, (blocked by carts and plate warmer).

The Gardens at Wyoming Valley, 50 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Improper food storage order in freezer.

570 Event Group, 272 Bowman, Wilkes-Barre: Opening inspection, in compliance. Violations: Registered for Servsafe Feb. 19.

Denny’s, 488 Kidder St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: General cleaning needed for ticket rail, floors and hand sinks. Water, as observed at hand sinks in restroom sinks, is not under pressure during inspection. (Pressure fluctuates as dishwasher goes through rinse cycle.)

La Choza Del Sabor LCC, 77 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Observed ice Raw foods in bane marie online stored in back row and needing to pass over rte foods during production. Foods are served raw or undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in upright freezer. Food facility has a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing but does not have the proper drain plugs to properly allow the sinks to fill with water detergent and sanitizer solution. Quat sanitizer for 3 compartment is is overly concentrated. Person in charge in charge is not currently certified is registered for class on Monday, Feb. 19.

Thai Thai Restaurant, 41 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Exposed food preparation observed in 3 compartment sink 1st sink while washing posts in 3rd sink. Foods are served raw or undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in reach in freezer. Sanitzing cycle production under 10 ppm. hand washing sink on foodline does not have a properly workin hot water faucet.

I HOP Restaurant, 770 Kidder St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspeciton, out of compliance. Violations: The Food Facility Operator shall be the Person in Charge or shall designate a Person in Charge and shall ensure that a Person in Charge is present at the food facility during all hours of operation. Pumpkin pancake batter observed in the line bane marie , spoiled / moldy with an expiration date of 12-4 in dirty pitcher with dirty ladle in batter. Observed food stored in walk in freezer in which condenser units are leaking and emitting moisture on ceiling floors and product. Deli meat observed thawing in standing water in the sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Mechanical warewashing equipment had a buildup lime observed inside thus flatware and glasses were dirty and spotted. spray arms are blocked. Mechanical warewashing equipment observed with build up of filth and food residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. drain basket. Butter dispenser — glassware — gally window —- contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Water, as observed at (2) hand sinks sinks, is not under pressure during inspection. Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the area. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the area. Waitress station and gally line area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning to include all reach in coolers.

Deemer’s Discount Groceries, 395 Coal St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, out of compliance. Violations: Food Facility Person in Charge not able to provide information on where food products come from. — appear to be coming from salvage wholesalers. Food Facility received a shipment of miscellaneous food that had damaged packaging / exposed food and was in distressed condition. Shelving in cooler has non-food contact surfaces exposed to splash, spillage, or other food soiling ,with cardboard placed to line shelving an absorbent material. The food facility does not employee a certified employee (manager certification) As required. 2 employees have obtained a food handlers certification. Person in charge does not have a managers food safety certification. Food facility hot water heater is 50 plus feet away from hand washing sinks did not produce hot water in a timely manner. An insect control device (fly glue strip) located in sorting area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in sorting area and office areas, but facility does not have a pest control program.

El Tikal Mexican Restaurant and Bar, 401 J. Campbell Collins Drive, Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Adames Bakery and Restaurant Inc., 27 E. Broad St., West Hazleton: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Plastic common cups observed stored in the bulk rice, sugar and salt. Observed soup being cooled in refrigerator in containers with tight fitting lids, which is not a proper cooling method. Filters are missing from exhaust hood. Several cast iron pans and several stock pots stored on shelving were observed to have dried old food residue and not clean to sight and touch. All equipment was cleaned and sanitized at the time of this inspection. Observed clean equipment (Stock pots and Sheet pans stored directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Flooring, in the kitchen is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent. Flooring was observed chipping, cracked and deteriorating and needs to be replaced. Observed cardboard being utilized as a floor covering in the walk-in cooler. Kitchen area of the food facility (under grills, deep fryers, 3 bay sink and stoves) is extremely dirty, dusty, greasy and in need of cleaning.

Berwick Area Middle School, 1100 Evergeen Drive, Berwick: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Observed clean dish racks stored on the floor in the ware wash area.

Great Wall, 111 Boston Ave., West Pittston: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Food in the walk-in cooler stored open with no covering. Observed cases of broccoli stored directly on the floor of the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair – observed water leaking from the drain pipe under the sink. Observed white mold-like residue on the walls and ceiling of the walk-in cooler. Spray bottles used for storing chemicals/cleaners taken from bulk supplies were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Nescopeck Elementary School, 315 Dewey St., Nescopeck: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: The post can opener blade, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The can opener was cleaned and sanitized during this inspection.

Pecora’s Milkhouse Creamery, 99 Pecora Road, Drums: Change of owner inspection, in compliance.

Polock’s Bar B Q, Third and Oak Streets, Nescopeck: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Rehoskis Market, 201 Foote Ave., Duryea: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Veronica’s Pudding, 1400 Third St., Nescopeck: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Victoria’s Candies, 29 N. Conahan Dr., Hazleton: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Wesley Village Cafe, 209 Roberts Road, Pittston: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Wesley Village Catering, 209 Roberts Road, Regular inspection, in compliance.