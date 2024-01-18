🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — A man from Exeter released on bail while facing arson related offenses was charged with casing numerous homes in West Pittston.

Jamey Christopher Lemardy, 42, of Exeter Avenue, walked onto porches on Montgomery and Atlantic avenues and if encountered, would ask for a person, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department.

At one house, a juvenile female encountered Lemardy in her bedroom of her home on Wyoming Avenue when she exited a bathroom, the complaint says.

Lemardy was arraigned Thursday by District Judge James Dixon of Hazle Township on three counts of criminal trespass and two counts of loitering and prowling at night. Lemardy was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.

Court records say Jenkins Township police charged Lemardy with intentionally setting a fire to a residential house at 456 S. Main St., on Sept. 20. Lemardy was released from the county correctional facility after posting $125,000 bail on Oct. 20 on the arson related offense.

According to the criminal complaint by Wyoming Area Regional Police:

Police responded to a residence in the 700 block of Montgomery Avenue when a man was encountered by a juvenile girl standing on the back porch on Jan. 12.

When the girl opened the back door, police said the man identified as Lemardy claimed he was looking for “Raymond” and walked off the porch, the complaint says.

On the same day, Jan. 12, police allege Lemardy walked onto the porch of another residence in the 700 block of Montgomery Avenue and attempted to open the rear door.

Police in the complaint allege Lemardy also on Jan. 12 and entered a residence in the 700 block of Wyoming Avenue. A juvenile girl exited a bathroom and encountered Lemardy in her bedroom.

Lemardy told the girl he was looking for “Brad” and left the house, the complaint says.

Police further allege Lemardy walked onto the porch and sat in a chair at a residence in the 300 block of Salem Street, and was captured by a surveillance camera loitering outside the Slocum Chapel on Old Exeter Avenue in Exeter on Jan. 12.