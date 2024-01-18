🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Montgomery County who traveled to a residence in White Haven to have sexual relations with a teenage girl he met online was sentenced to state prison Thursday.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Nyiem Abdule Bibbs, 23, of Wyncote, to one-to-four years followed by three years probation on charges of statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors. Bibbs pled guilty to the charges Oct. 23.

Lupas structured Bibb’s sentence upon the request by Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski to begin after he completes a two-to-five year prison sentence imposed by a Lehigh County judge for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Lehigh County in May 2022.

In both cases, Bibbs met the girls on a social media site.

Luzerne County detectives charged Bibbs in May 2023, after the girl’s mother in White Haven contacted authorities when she discovered her daughter had been conversing with Bibbs on the social media app TikTok.

A friend of the girl sent a text message to the mother stating her daughter admitted to having sex with Bibbs, according to court records.

The girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center as detectives had the girl’s cellular phone forensically analyzed, which resulted in a picture of the girl and Bibbs in bed, court records say.

In responding to an argument by Bibbs’ attorney, Joseph Yeager, that the sexual relations were consensual, Levandoski said the girl did not have the lawful authority to consent due to her age.

Bibbs is required to register his address as a sex offender for 15 years under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.