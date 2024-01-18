🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A mother charged after her 4-year-old daughter was taken to a hospital with injuries described as “horrific” pleaded guilty to child endangerment offenses Thursday.

Sheona Eyvonne Banks, 34, pleaded guilty to separate counts of endangering the welfare of children and a single count of reckless endangerment before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Banks and her paramour, Deborah Anne Holton, 33, after the two took Banks’ daughter to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center on Feb. 25, 2022.

A registered nurse previously testified the girl had multiple bruises and her skull was deformed with indication of brain trauma.

The girl was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville where she recovered.

Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino who, along with Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski prosecuted, described the girl’s injuries as she was “tortured.”

Levandoski previously said the girl’s survival was a “miracle.”

While the investigation unfolded, police learned Banks and Holton neglected to provide care for a 16-year-old autistic boy who lived with them on Sylvanus Street.

Holton was sentenced by Lupas to five-to-17 years in state prison on charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment in December 2022.

Lupas said he will sentence Banks on March 26.